“Crypto Valley” as a Digital Asset Markets Hub

Nicky Okoye discusses the strategic impact of digital asset markets in the growth and dynamics of the global markets and dives deep into the monumental forces that are driving the growth of the next hundred trillion dollars in global GDP. In this series of essays, policy makers, legislators, enterprise executives and investors can gain strategic positioning variables as they unfold in real time.

From the 22nd of September to the 26th of September 2025, the Global Investment Advisory Community embarked on a strategic digital assets international retreat and roadshow which was hosted in Geneva and Zug Switzerland. The design, objectives and impact of our retreat and roadshow were consistent with the GIA Community’s key goals of expanding the institutional capacity of Nigerian capital market institutions, and expanding their international engagement with global digital asset markets players across the board. The roadshow was very successful, and major strategic alliances were concluded for our community. The Global Investment Advisory (GIA) Community, a strategic private coalition of local and global Investment Banks, Capital Markets operators, FINTECH firms and deposit money Banks, are all dedicated to the adoption of digital asset markets in Nigeria and subsequently across Africa.

Each segment of the digital assets international retreat and roadshow was designed with impact in mind. Our first two days was reserved for technical capacity enhancement for the Nigerian delegation. In this respect, special sessions on the tokenisation of real-world assets were held at EU Business School Geneva campus, and these were anchored by a long list of industry veterans which included but were not limited to, Dr Pan Theo Grosse-Ruyken, founder of the PTGR AG, a Digital Asset Institution, Allison Fromm, CFO of Foundation for New Creative Economies, Rui Pedro Duarte, Managing Director of Loop Future (B2B Swiss Tech) and Prof Stef De Jong, the Dean of EU Business School. In addition, our roadshow included a train ride taken to Zug, a technology and blockchain hub which has been positioned by Swiss authorities , working closely with local authorities, as Europe’s Crypto Valley. While at Zug, extensive engagements were held with Block Chain technology companies and with digital asset markets investment institutions.

Zug, Europe’s Crypto Valley

The Global Investment Advisory Community was hosted in Zug, Switzerland, and we were received by Noumena Digital’s Co- founder and Co-CEO Juerg Kaeppeli, a strong delegation from the Swiss Banking Association led by Martin Hess, Chief Economist of the Swiss Banking Association and the past Chairman of Credit Suisse, Axel Lehmann.

Zug, is known more for its picturesque landscape, is a small Swiss historical canton settlement with a more significant, and robustly growing local economy. Zug’s history is rich, and it dates back to medieval times, in which it was a trading hub. Zug’s role as a trading hub has continued to be enhanced by its strategic location along Switzerland’s major trade routes. In more modern times, Zug has become a modern center of commerce, technology and finance, with a very strategic importance emerging in the blockchain and digital asset markets space. In order to enhance Zug’s strategic importance to Europe and Switzerland, local authorities established a low corporate tax rate regime which has proven to create a very exciting business & investor friendly environment. In this regard, Zug has attracted several local and international companies, especially some of the World’s most reputable financial institutions and blockchain foundations. Zug is now considered a strong European financial center, a center of blockchain technology promoting digital asset markets and an important economic hub within Switzerland.

Zug in recent times, has emerged as a diverse and rapidly evolving financial and digital asset markets hub composed of institutional investors, venture capital firms, private equity, family offices, and individual investors. This growing strategic community in Zug is actively engaging in the funding, development, and support of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency projects, and worldwide fintech projects. Positioning Zug to became Europe’s crypto hub, local authorities focused on providing a very favourable regulatory environment, very low corporate taxes, and extensive progressive legislation towards blockchain technology and the companies that are funding blockchain establishment. Zug’s local government has moved very quickly, even as blockchain and digital assets grew across the World, to drive full adoption of digital asset markets as well as to support blockchain technology innovation within Zug. In particular, Zug is known to have accepted cryptocurrencies for specific government services very early in the crypto life circle.

Zug earned the nickname “Crypto Valley” as soon as this proactive government engagements and incentives started to pay off, attracting a very active community of developers and digital asset entrepreneurs, and blockchain innovators.

As Europe’s Crypto Valley, companies established in Zug benefit from several key tax incentives, these include but are not limited to:

1. Low Corporate Tax Rates: Offering some of the lowest corporate tax rates in Switzerland, with effective rates ranging between 12-15%.

2. Holding Company Privileges: Zug allows companies that are classified as holding or headquarters to enjoy further tax reductions, often benefiting from exemptions on certain income types as well as capital gains.

3. Flexible Tax Planning: Zug provides a stable and predictable tax environment. It also allows for transparent financial and digital asset regulations, allowing companies to optimize their tax structures.

4. Tax Treaties and Agreements: Zug based companies also benefit from Switzerland’s extensive network of double-tax treaties, reducing withholding taxes on cross-border income.

5. High quality Professional pool: A highly skilled workforce makes Zug a highly attractive location for international finance corporations and digital asset startups alike.

6. Excellent Investment Infrastructure: Zug also has made strong investment in high-quality investment infrastructure, including blockchain technology and digital connectivity.

EU Business School Geneva hosted Nigerian Digital Asset Markets delegation

EU Business School Geneva Campus was the first to play host to the historic delegation of Nigerian Finance and Capital Markets executives as part of Africa’s first Digital Asset Markets international digital asset markets retreat and roadshow. Accordingly, our engagements included strategic executive level capacity building at the EU Business School Geneva Campus, covering all areas for the tokenisation of real-world assets, including the processes, technologies, funding and global capital investment strategies. Our most strategic objective which was to ensure that the tokenisation and trading of Nigerian based real-world assets, could commence as soon as possible, working closely with strategic international digital assets institutional partners based in Switzerland and across the World.

The strategic partnership with the EU Business School, provided our Nigerian delegation with strong technical knowhow in the tokenisation of real-world assets and this has proven very valuable for our GIA Community members. The technical capacity that we are building with this and future programs as this, will result in a strong crypto and tokenisation ecosystem for Nigeria and subsequently for the entire African continent. TheDean of EU Business School Geneva Campus, Prof Stef De Jong led the technical capacity building sessions at EU Business School.

Several Nigerian based Investment Banks, Corporate Trustees, Asset Management firms were part of the delegation, and they included, Nigeria’s Senate Committee Chairman for Capital Markets, Senator Osita Izunaso, the Group Managing Director of Meristem Group, CEO of Futureview Financial Services, CardinalStone, as well as executives from Nigeria’s leading indigenous oil and gas producer, Oando Plc and a host of others.

Strategic Steps Nigeria should take to design and build a Crypto Valley

In my opinion, Nigeria will need to plan to host a similar hub for the growth of the crypto and digital assets industry. I strongly believe that we can create a crypto hub similar to Zug by taking several strategic steps:

1. SEC Regulatory Framework: We need to continue to establish clear, supportive regulations for digital assets, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, that foster innovation while ensuring investor protection. SEC is currently leading in this space. However we also need to move beyond the regulation for crypto issuances and digital assets trading and extend our focus to include defining legal parameters for digital asset markets startups and building investor communities, that support digital assets.

2. Federal Government Support and Leadership: We need to promote national and sub-national government initiatives that actively support blockchain innovation. Government recognition and engagement can boost confidence and legitimacy.

3. Local, State and National Tax Incentives and Ease of Doing Business: We can offer attractive tax regimes, make the registration processes more simplified and reduced bureaucracy to attract local and international blockchain companies.

4. Investment Infrastructure Support: We need to design and develop a strong digital assets investment infrastructure, including reliable connectivity, secure payment systems, and access to venture capital.

5. Build Community Hubs: We need to foster a vibrant ecosystem with incubators, accelerators, co-working spaces, for startups in this space. National and Regional networking events need to be encouraged to enhance collaboration among blockchain developers, entrepreneurs, and investors.

6. Skills and Capacity Development: We need to invest in board based blockchain education, implementing training programs at universities. Special research projects to cultivate local talent and promote innovation will also be required.

7. International Partnerships: As the Global Investment Advisory Community has demonstrated, large international collaborative systems will need to be built and expanded with global blockchain hubs and digital asset global organizations to learn best practices, attract extensive foreign investment, and position Nigeria as a prominent player in the global digital assets ecosystem.

Strategic Crypto Hub Options for Nigeria

Nigeria boasts of a large, young, and tech-savvy population, with increasing access to digital connectivity. In particular, mobile adoption, digital payment systems and virtual wallets are already common place in Nigeria and among Nigeria’s younger population. In the infrastructure space, Nigeria’s rapidly growing fintech sector demonstrates that there is a strong innovation potential for the digital asset markets, that will drive extensive user adoption for digital asset markets services. Nigeria has strong foundations in place for significant progress to be made in design and development of the investment infrastructure required for a World-Class Crypto Valley. Nigeria’s strong advantages include our young demographic, our entrepreneurial spirit, and striving technologically savvy population which are all necessary for a thriving crypto and digital asset markets ecosystem.

Whereas we are still struggling with challenges such as inconsistent electricity supply, limited broadband infrastructure in some parts of the Country, we believe that recent regulatory clarity from SEC Nigeria, regarding digital assets means that a roadmap for a crypto valley is important. Key areas that we need to watch include digital investment infrastructure, internet connectivity, and the ability to implement clear, supportive regulations for blockchain and digital asset markets. The missing element is currently the targeted investment required from stakeholders for a selected Digital Asset / Crypto Hub location.

These are my options for a Crypto Valley in Nigeria:

Lagos as a Crypto Valley

Lagos is Nigeria’s economic and financial hub, it has strong potential to become Africa’s premier crypto valley due mostly to several key factors. Lagos has a large, youthful, tech-savvy population and its growing fintech ecosystem fosters innovation and widespread entrepreneurship. Lagos already has vibrant startup incubators, strong investment communities, and a burgeoning digital economy that can support blockchain and cryptocurrency development.

Enugu as a Crypto Valley

Enugu, is suited in southeastern Nigerian, it has a strong emerging potential to become a regional hub for blockchain and digital innovation for all of Africa. It is currently known as a center of education and culture. Enugu has a strong growing base of young, tech-savvy entrepreneurs and students who are eager to explore expansive digital solutions. As the Enugu authorities focus on improving infrastructure, its strategic location in the southeast can support tech startups and fintech initiatives. If we apply the right support and strategies, Enugu could develop into a niche crypto and tech ecosystem, fostering innovation and economic development in Nigeria’s southeastern region, very similar to how Zug became a hub for Switzerland.

Abuja as a Crypto Valley

Abuja, is Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, Its status as a political and administrative center attracts government officials, policymakers, enterprise executives and professionals. It has a favourable environment for regulatory innovation and collaboration.

-Dr Nicky Okoye

Global Investment Advisor

Founder and President Global Investment Advisory Community