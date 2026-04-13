Family Celebrates As Ojugbana Clocks 85 

Members of the Ojugbana family over the weekend marked a momentous occasion as they celebrated the 85th birthday of the revered and noble patriarch, Ogbuefi F.E. Ojugbana—a distinguished leader and elder statesman.

The milestone served as a powerful reflection on a life defined by honour, purpose and enduring impact. The title ‘Ogbuefi’, reserved for men of integrity, strength and distinction, is a fitting tribute to a man whose character and achievements have left an indelible mark on all who encounter his legacy.

As Founder and Chairman of the Madec Associate Group, Chief Ojugbana has made significant contributions to both private and government institutions across Nigeria and beyond. His vision, discipline and steadfast commitment to excellence have helped shape systems that continue to stand the test of time.

Through the years, he has remained a symbol of resilience and wisdom—firm in his values and generous in his guidance. Like the Iroko tree, strong and unyielding, he has provided direction and inspiration, embodying a life rooted in service, integrity and humanity.

At 85, his journey is not simply measured in years, but in the depth of his influence and the strength of the legacy he continues to uphold. His life’s work remains a source of inspiration for generations present and those yet to come.

As this remarkable milestone is celebrated, prayers are offered for his continued good health, peace and fulfilment. May the years ahead be marked by renewed strength and the continued flourishing of all he has built.

The family wishes Ogbuefi Ojugbana a happy 85th birthday. Ezigbo nna anyi, ogologo ndu na ezi ahuike.

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