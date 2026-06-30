NCF-UniCal Partnership Produces Four Postgraduate Graduates in Cross River Gorilla Conservation

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The collaborative conservation initiative between the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF) and the University of Calabar (UniCal) aimed at protecting the endangered Cross River Gorilla has yielded significant academic and environmental milestones, with four postgraduate students successfully completing their studies under the programme.

Speaking during the eighth meeting of the Project Advisory Committee (PAC) held recently in Calabar, the Director of Business Development and Partnership at NCF, Mr. Uchenna Achunine, disclosed that the partnership had so far produced one PhD holder and three Master’s degree graduates, while two additional postgraduate students are expected to complete their programmes before the end of the year.

Achunine, who also serves as Chairman of the PAC, said the scholarship scheme has been instrumental in building local capacity for wildlife conservation and research, particularly in efforts to safeguard the critically endangered Cross River Gorilla from extinction.

According to him, the meeting provided stakeholders an opportunity to review the progress of the project as it enters its final implementation phase.

He noted that the academic achievements recorded by the beneficiaries reflected the quality and impact of the programme, adding that three of the graduates earned distinctions in their respective courses.

Achunine explained that although the initiative initially planned to sponsor five postgraduate students, the scope was later expanded to accommodate an additional beneficiary.

“As of today, we already have one PhD and three Master’s degree graduates, while the remaining two students are expected to conclude their studies before the end of the year,” he said.

He further acknowledged the contributions of the programme’s partner organisations, describing their involvement as critical to the success recorded so far.

According to him, the partners were carefully selected and have continued to provide valuable support towards achieving the project’s objectives.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Offiong Eneji, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research, Linkages and Collaboration, Prof. Egrinya Eneji, commended the achievements recorded under the partnership and urged the graduates to apply the knowledge and skills acquired to address pressing environmental and conservation challenges.

He said the collaboration had made a lasting impact on both the beneficiaries and the academic staff of the Department of Forestry and Wildlife Management, strengthening research and teaching capacity within the institution.

The vice chancellor also expressed the university’s desire to sustain the partnership beyond its current lifespan, noting that it has opened new opportunities for conservation research and practice.

“UniCal would like to continue this collaboration for as long as possible in order to break new ground in the area of conservation,” he said.

The five-year conservation and capacity-building programme commenced in 2022 and is scheduled to conclude in August 2027. It is funded by the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, Canada, and focuses on strengthening conservation efforts for the Cross River Gorilla, one of the world’s rarest primate species.

Other partners supporting the initiative include the Centre for Biodiversity Conservation and Research (CBCR), Ghana; the Cross River National Park; and the Forestry Commission.

Stakeholders at the meeting reaffirmed their commitment to the project’s objectives as preparations begin for its final phase. The next PAC meeting is scheduled for November and is expected to review progress ahead of the programme’s wind-down in August 2027.