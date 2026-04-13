Otuaro Hails Tompolo’s Contributions to Peace, Devt. N’Delta 

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme(PAP), Dr Dennis Brutu Otuaro, has commenced the Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, on the sustained peace and development in Niger Delta and entire Nigeria.

Dr. Otuaro described Tompolo as a foremost Niger Delta freedom fighter, a patriot and a distinguished son of Nigeria, the region and the Ijaw nation.

According to him, Tompolo’s contributions to peace, security, stability and development of the region and Nigeria are remarkable and impactful.

Dr. Otuaro, while congratulating him on the occasion of his 55th birthday, described Tompolo as a community builder, a compassionate and humane leader whose philanthropic gestures have touched lives and communities across the region and the nation.

He noted that through his company, TSSNL, Tompolo has empowered over 45,000 Niger Delta youths with jobs, with many other indigent youths on his scholarship to attain higher education.

The PAP boss hailed Tompolo’s security and intelligence expertise, and the efficient role of his security firm in the protection of crude oil facilities, which has resulted in the steady rise in the nation’s oil production quota, hitting 1.8million bpd recently.

According to him, the laudable successes that TSSNL has recorded are an indication that the partnership between the Federal Government and the security outfit is achieving the objectives behind the collaboration.

He also praised Tompolo’s unwavering commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, stressing that the Tantita boss deeply appreciates the president’s transformative impact on the Niger Delta and the obvious need for his re-election.

While celebrating Tompolo for attaining the milestone of 55 years, Otuaro prayed the Almighty God to sustain him, and grant him good health and long life.

He said: “I join family, friends, associates and well-wishers to extend warm felicitations to a great leader, mentor, community builder, philanthropist, a worthy son of the Niger Delta and the Ijaw nation, and a patriotic Nigerian, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, on the occasion of his 55th birthday.

“Tompolo is a huge asset not only to the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta, but to the country at large. Today, I celebrate his patriotism and unwavering commitment to the peace, stability, security and development of the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.

“I also celebrate Tompolo’s impactful life and legacy of selfless service to society and humanity. I pray that Almighty God will continue to grant him good health, renewed strength, and long life.”