Enugu APC Denies Alleged Mass Resignations

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed recent media reports alleging internal crisis, non-payment of delegates’ stipends, and mass resignations from the party, describing them as “false, misleading, and mischievous.”

In a statement issued yesterday by the state Publicity Secretary, Uche Obute, the party said that reports published in the media were “a deliberate attempt to distort facts and create a non-existent crisis within the party.”

The APC described allegations that delegates at its recent national convention were not paid stipends as “an outright falsehood,” insisting that no such agitation or disagreement existed within its ranks.

According to the statement, the reports were based on “anonymous and unverified sources” and were intended to distract the party from its preparations ahead of the 2027 general election.

“We urge members of the public and party faithful to disregard the report in its entirety as it does not reflect the reality within the APC in Enugu State. Our delegates remain committed, loyal, and satisfied with the transparent processes and leadership of the party,” the statement read.

The party also dismissed claims of mass resignation by members, describing allegations of exclusion and marginalisation as unfounded. It further maintained that the party in Enugu State had remained united under what it called an inclusive leadership structure, noting that both long-standing members and new entrants were fully integrated across all levels of the party.

The statement highlighted that political stakeholders across the state, including lawmakers and local government officials, were aligned with the party’s direction.

It also cited key zonal positions occupied by party members from the state, including the South-East Zonal Woman Leader, Oby Ajih, and the Deputy National Chairman (South), Ben Nwoye, as evidence of inclusivity within the party structure.