Alleged Terrorism Financing: FG Releases Names of 48 Individuals, 12 Entities, Imposes Sanctions

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The federal government has released a list of 48 individuals and 12 corporate entities allegedly linked to terrorism financing in Nigeria, as part of ongoing efforts to curb the funding of extremist activities.

The list, published on the website of the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NIGSAC), disclosed the nationalities of those named, their specific roles, and the terrorist groups they were allegedly connected to.

The Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NIGSAC) operates under the authority of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), which coordinates its activities within the national security framework.

Its core mandates include the implementation of United Nations sanctions—particularly those targeting terrorism financing—ensuring compliance with international obligations, and facilitating coordination among agencies such as financial intelligence, defense, and foreign affairs.

Those named in the latest released include Abdulsamat Ohida, Mohammed Sani, Abdurrahman Abdurrahman, Fatima Ishaq, Tukur Mamu, Yusuf Ghazali, Muhammad Sani, Abubakar Muhammad, Sallamudeen Hassan, Adamu Ishak, Hassana Isah, Abdulkarim Musa, Umar Abdullahi, Abdurrahman Ado, Bashir Yusuf, Ibrahim Alhassan, Muhammad Isah, Salihu Adamu, Surajo Mohammad, Fannami Bukar, Muhammed Musa, Sahabi Ismail, Mohammed Buba, Jama’atu Wal-Jihad, Ansarul Sudan (ANSARU), Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Yan Group, Yan Group NLBDG, Adamu Hassan, Hassan Mohammed, Usman Abubakar, Kubara Salawu, Rabiu Suleiman, Simon Njoku, Godstime Iyare, Francis Mmadubuchi, John Onwumere, Chikwuka Eze, Edwin Chukwuedo, Chiwendu Owoh, Ginika Orji, Awo Uchechukwu, Mercy Ali, Ohagwu Juliana, Eze Okpoto, Nwaobi Chimezie, and Ogumu Kewe.

The entities listed include West and East Africa General Trading Co. Ltd, Settings Bureau De Change Ltd, G. Side General Enterprises, Desert Exchange Ventures Limited, Eagle Square General Trading Co. Ltd, Alfa Exchange BDC, Alin Yar Yaya General Enterprises, K. Are Nigeria Limited, Suhailah Bashir General Enterprises, Igwe Ka Ala Enterprises, Seficuvi Global Company, and Lakurawa Sect.

In recent years, Nigeria has periodically issued sanctions lists under its national sanctions framework, often in alignment with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

These measures typically involve asset freezes and travel restrictions aimed at disrupting financial networks associated with terrorism.

The sanctions regime was established under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 to enforce UN-directed financial penalties targeting terrorism financing and the proliferation of weapons.

The latest development comes amid heightened terrorist activities in the North-East and renewed federal government efforts to prosecute high-profile suspects.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 386 terrorists have been convicted in ongoing trials involving suspects linked to Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, disclosed this on Friday at the end of a four-day special court sitting at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to him, a total of 508 defendants were arraigned before ten courts between Tuesday and Friday.

The federal government had accused the defendants of providing financial and logistical support to terrorist groups, while others were charged with concealing information, failing to report insurgent activities to relevant authorities, or being members of proscribed terrorist organisations.