As Nnamani, the Vindicated Progenitor of Ebeano, Clocks 66

Paul Mumeh writes about the political trajectory of former governor of Enugu state and two-time Senator of the Federal Republic, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani as he clocks 66 on May 30, 2026.

Former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, stands tall as one of the most intriguing, visionary, and intellectually gifted political figures of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic. Physician, philosopher, statesman, motivational speaker, and political strategist, the man fondly called “Ebeano” remains a phenomenon whose impact on politics, governance, and public discourse continues to resonate far beyond Enugu State.

Born on May 30, 1960 in Port Harcourt, Rivers state with an uncommon blend of intellect and courage, Nnamani first distinguished himself in medicine as a specialist doctor before venturing into politics. Yet even in politics, he never abandoned the analytical depth and precision of a medical professional. His approach to governance reflected diagnosis, treatment, and long-term planning — qualities that made him one of the frontline members of Nigeria’s celebrated 1999 class of governors.

As Governor of Enugu State from 1999 to 2007, he redefined governance and political organisation in the state. At a time when democracy was still fragile and experimental in Nigeria, Nnamani emerged as one of the loudest advocates of people-oriented governance. He coined and popularised the now-famous phrase, “Dividends of Democracy,” a concept that has since become a permanent part of Nigeria’s political vocabulary. What many now repeat casually was, for him, a philosophical conviction — that democracy must translate into visible benefits for ordinary citizens.

Beyond governance, Nnamani transformed the political landscape of Enugu State through the establishment of the Ebeano political family — a structure that evolved from a movement into a political dynasty. Since 1999, regardless of changing political parties and shifting alliances, the Ebeano philosophy has consistently produced political office holders; councillors, local government chairmen, state and national assembly legislators, ministers, and governors — while nurturing influential leaders across the state. That enduring relevance remains a testament to the strategic depth and organisational genius of its founder.

As Senator representing Enugu East in two different eras — from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023 — Nnamani remained a powerful voice of reason, intellect, and candour. Highly cerebral and unapologetically frank, he earned respect as a politician who never shied away from difficult truths. He called a spade a spade, regardless of whose interests were affected. In an environment where political correctness often overshadows honesty, Nnamani chose courage over convenience.

His Ebeano Lecture Series further revealed the depth of his intellect and foresight. Through those lectures, he dissected local and global issues with philosophical clarity and uncommon eloquence. Time and again, many dismissed or misunderstood his positions, only for subsequent events to vindicate his predictions and perspectives. Like a thinker ahead of his era, he often saw tomorrow before others fully recognised today.

Perhaps nowhere was this more evident than during the political turbulence of 2023. Against prevailing sentiments within the Peoples Democratic Party, SlNnamani openly supported Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress. To many of his political associates and constituents, the move appeared controversial, even unacceptable. They rose against him politically, interpreting his action as betrayal or political aberration. Yet, in his characteristic manner, Nnamani insisted on what he believed was the pathway forward.

Ironically, not long after the 2023 elections, many within the same political establishment and among the voices that opposed him began embracing the Tinubu administration with enthusiasm. Those who once condemned his position gradually became apostles of the same political direction he had earlier championed, with several eventually aligning with the APC. Once again, Nnamani’s foresight appeared vindicated.

Yet politics, especially in Nigeria, can be frustrating to the well-intentioned. Despite the sacrifices and political risks he took, Nnamani found himself isolated and unrewarded. Even the political structure he supported did not reciprocate his loyalty in the manner many expected. Left in the political cold, he chose dignity over bitterness and returned to his first calling — medicine — resuming professional practice in the United States, where he is reputed for his work in foetal medicine, the specialised care of unborn babies.

There is profound symbolism in that journey. After years of helping to birth political ideas, institutions, and leaders, the doctor returned to the science of preserving life itself. It reflects the essence of the man: resilient, purposeful, and deeply committed to service regardless of circumstance.

At 66, Nnamani’s story is not merely one of political victories and setbacks. It is the story of conviction. It is the story of a man who often walked ahead of the crowd — misunderstood in the moment but vindicated by history. It is the story of a statesman whose ideas outlived controversies and whose political philosophy continues to shape generations.

As he celebrates this milestone, this should not be a moment of discouragement over the fickleness of politics or the contradictions of human nature. Rather, it is a moment of reflection, renewal, and reaffirmation of purpose. Nigeria still needs voices of courage, intellect, and foresight. The nation still needs statesmen willing to chart difficult but necessary paths toward unity, justice, and development.

For Nnamani aka Ebeano, the journey at 66 is not an ending but the continuation of a legacy built on vision, resilience, and uncommon courage.

Happy 66th Birthday to a physician of bodies, a diagnostician of society, and a philosopher of politics. May the years ahead bring renewed strength, greater fulfilment, and the satisfaction of knowing that history often remembers pioneers more kindly than contemporaries do.

-Mumeh writes from Abuja.