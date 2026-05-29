Sulaiman-Ibrahim: Expanding National Influence through Grassroots Governance

Jonathan Eze writes that the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman- Ibrahim’s volume of programmes, and deliberate attempt to connect governance with ordinary citizens at the grassroots may unlock women’s votes for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

In the often turbulent terrain of Nigerian politics, performance in public office is frequently overshadowed by noise, propaganda, and endless political brinkmanship.

Yet, every once in a while, a public official emerges whose work begins to speak louder than the politics surrounding governance.

That conversation is increasingly being built around Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, whose expanding influence within the gender, humanitarian, and social protection ecosystem is gradually positioning her as one of the most strategic figures in the administration of Bola Tinubu.

Since assuming office in October 2024, Sulaiman-Ibrahim has approached the ministry not as a ceremonial institution, but as a vehicle for social engineering, political inclusion, and grassroots mobilization.

At a time when economic hardship and public dissatisfaction continue to shape national conversations, the Minister has quietly built a broad-based intervention framework targeted at women, children, families, and vulnerable populations across Nigeria.

What distinguishes her approach is not merely the volume of programmes initiated, but the deliberate attempt to connect governance with ordinary citizens at the grassroots.

In political terms, that strategy may eventually prove invaluable to President Tinubu’s reelection calculations ahead of 2027.

Social Protection Programmes

The ministry under her leadership has become unusually visible and active. From social protection programmes to gender advocacy, economic empowerment, child protection, and climate inclusion initiatives, the ministry has expanded its operational footprint beyond Abuja into communities that often feel disconnected from federal governance.

Perhaps the most politically significant achievement is the empowerment of more than 4.6 million women, families, and children through palliatives, cash support, farming equipment, sewing machines, and livelihood interventions distributed across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

In a country where women constitute one of the most decisive voting blocs, such interventions are not merely humanitarian gestures; they are gradually becoming instruments of political trust-building.

Beyond the numbers lies a deeper political reality. Nigerian women have historically been underutilized in political mobilization despite constituting a major electoral force.

The Tinubu administration appears to understand this reality, and Sulaiman-Ibrahim may be emerging as one of the administration’s strongest connectors to that constituency.

Her leadership style combines technocratic coordination with grassroots engagement. She has led town hall meetings, citizens’ engagement programmes, women-focused empowerment forums, and high-level international advocacy engagements, all while ensuring the ministry maintains visibility among ordinary Nigerians.

Combination of Policies and Populist Outreach

That combination of policy and populist outreach is increasingly rare in governance circles.

The Minister’s interventions have also extended into areas many previous administrations handled only rhetorically.

Under her watch, the ministry intensified actions against gender-based violence, rolled out child safeguarding frameworks, and strengthened implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act.

She also coordinated Nigeria’s participation at the 69th and 70th Sessions of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, reinforcing Nigeria’s diplomatic visibility on gender inclusion and women empowerment.

Yet, her strongest political asset may lie in her ability to humanize governance.

The continued sponsorship and psychosocial rehabilitation of rescued Chibok girls, empowering victims of sexual abuses, intervention for detained minors during protests, and rehabilitation support for vulnerable families reflect a governance model rooted in empathy and restorative justice.

In a political environment often criticized for elitism and detachment, such interventions create emotional connections between government and citizens.

Critics may dismiss these efforts as routine government responsibilities, but politically, perception matters.

Responding to social realities

Nigerians are more likely to identify with leaders who appear accessible, compassionate, and responsive to social realities. On that score, Sulaiman-Ibrahim has steadily cultivated a public image of competence blended with empathy.

Another major strength of the Minister is her understanding of modern development politics. Her initiatives are not confined to traditional welfare systems alone.

Through programmes such as the Happy Woman App, digital inclusion projects, Women in Green Economy Programme, and the Women in Agro Value Expansion initiative, she has attempted to integrate women into emerging economic and technological ecosystems.

This matters politically because the future of electoral influence increasingly depends on youth and digital engagement. By targeting women in digital innovation, agro-processing, climate adaptation, and entrepreneurship, the ministry is indirectly cultivating a new generation of economically conscious female stakeholders who may become politically influential in the coming years.

Observers within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are beginning to see the strategic implications of these interventions.

In previous election cycles, opposition parties often dominated emotional narratives around poverty, exclusion, and hardship. But if the Tinubu administration succeeds in creating visible social intervention networks through ministries like Women Affairs, it could alter political perceptions significantly before 2027.

This is where Sulaiman-Ibrahim’s role becomes particularly important.

Unlike many political appointees who focus exclusively on elite political alliances, she appears to be building influence from the grassroots upward. Her engagements with widows, rural women, female artisans, vulnerable children, and local communities are gradually creating organic political networks beyond conventional party structures.

Already, the ministry’s collaborations with state governments, development agencies, civil society groups, traditional institutions, and private organizations have widened its operational reach. Such multi-sectoral partnerships may ultimately translate into political capital for the ruling party if effectively consolidated.

Symbolism of Her Leadership

There is also the symbolism of her leadership. At a time when questions persist about women representation in governance, her performance offers the Tinubu administration a strong counter-narrative. Her visibility strengthens the administration’s claim of promoting women inclusion beyond symbolic appointments.

Importantly, she has also demonstrated administrative energy uncommon in many federal ministries.

Within a relatively short period, the ministry launched or expanded multiple national programmes simultaneously, from food interventions and vocational training to child protection reforms and women enterprise development schemes.

Her work rate has attracted attention not only within government circles but also among development partners and international institutions.

In political communication, consistency and visibility matter greatly, and the Minister has managed to sustain both.

Grassroots Emotional Connection

As Nigeria gradually approaches the politics of 2027, President Tinubu’s reelection strategy will likely depend on more than party structures and elite endorsements. Economic conditions, public perception, and grassroots emotional connection will play defining roles.

Women, in particular, may become one of the decisive factors in shaping electoral outcomes. That is why the continued visibility and effectiveness of the Women Affairs Ministry could become politically consequential.

If properly harnessed, Sulaiman-Ibrahim may evolve into one of the administration’s most influential grassroots mobilizers among women and vulnerable communities nationwide. Her ability to combine policy implementation with emotional public engagement gives her a unique political advantage that many technocrats lack.

In many ways, her growing profile reflects a broader lesson in governance: sustainable political influence is often built not through loud rhetoric, but through visible impact on ordinary lives.

No Overt Political Ambition

For now, the Minister appears focused on consolidating programmes rather than pursuing overt political ambitions. Yet, within the broader architecture of the Tinubu administration, her expanding influence in the gender and social development space may eventually become one of the government’s strongest political assets heading into the next election cycle.

Whether through empowerment initiatives, child protection reforms, digital inclusion, or grassroots women mobilization, Sulaiman-Ibrahim is steadily redefining what the Ministry of Women Affairs represents in Nigeria’s governance landscape.

And in the silent arithmetic of politics, that may ultimately matter far more than many realise.