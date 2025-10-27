AGF Denies Abusing Court Process in Alleged Criminal Defamation Suit against Akpoti-Uduaghan

*As court adjourns to December 1 for hearing objection motion

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice has denied allegations of abuse of court process in the trial of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The federal government had on June 19, 2025, arraigned Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama Abuja, on a three-count criminal charge bordering on defamation against the Senator President, Godswill Akpabio, and the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Mr Yahaya Bello.

But, the senator in her response to the charge, accused the federal government of abuse of court process, following the filing of a similar charge against her at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Recall that the court had at the last sitting fixed October 27, for hearing in the defendant’s objection to her trial based on the alleged abuse by the prosecution.

But, at Monday’s proceedings, the AGF faulted Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claim that the charges filed against her before the FCT High Court and the Federal High Court, Abuja, amounted to an abuse of court process.

The prosecution stated that contrary to the defendant’s claim the charges were duly filed upon comprehensive and conclusive investigations and after a prima facie case has been established against the defendant.

In its counter affidavit to the senator’s Notice of Preliminary Objection, the federal government also denied claim that the defendant’s petitions were not investigated.

While at the FCT High Court, the federal government had filed criminal defamation charge against the Kogi Central senator, at the Federal High Court, she is standing trial on alleged cybercrime offences, for accusing Akpabio and Bello of plans to have her killed.

But, in the counter affidavit, the prosecution stated that contrary to her claim, the three-count charge before the HIgh Court of the FCT was filed against her “after a thorough investigation of the case and a prima facie case was established.

“The three-count charge was preferred against the defendant pursuant to the Penal code Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in the bonafide exercise of the prosecutorial powers of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999(as amended) and in the best interest of justice.

“The actions and conducts of the defendant/applicant (Natasha) contravened the penal code law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The criminal charge against the defendant is borne out of the comprehensive and conclusive investigation of the case, including all petitions and parties related to the case by the Nigerian Police Force.

“All the petitions filed by the defendant were duly investigated and charges filed at the FCT High Court against her colleague senator.

“The Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation filed the criminal charge against the defendant after due regard to the public interest, the interest of justice and the need to prevent abuse of legal process.

“The charge against the defendant is consistent with the extant laws and does not constitute an abuse of the legal and prosecutorial powers of the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation,” the prosecution said.

At Monday’s proceedings, FG’s lawyer, Mr David Kaswe, from the Federal Ministry of Justice, observed that the case was slated for the hearing of the defendant ‘s preliminary objection, but the prosecution filed a counter affidavit, which it was unable to serve on the defendant.

Kaswe accordingly prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable the prosecution properly serve the defendant with its response to her preliminary objection.

He said: “It will not be fair for the prosecution to insist that the matter goes on as the defence team has indicated that it will respond to our counter affidavit.

“In the circumstance, we are asking for a short adjournment to enable us (prosecution) to effect proper service on the defence.”

Responding, Natasha’s lawyer, Ehiogie West-Idahosa (SAN) confirmed that the defendant was not served with the prosecution’s counter affidavit.

West-Idahosa said his client would respond once she is properly served and prayed the court for a long adjournment on the grounds that members of the defendant’s legal team plan to attend this year’s Internation Bar Association’s meeting in Canada.

In a short ruling, the trial judge, Justice Chizoba Oji, granted the request for adjournment and fixed December 1 for hearing in the preliminary objection and the counter affidavit.