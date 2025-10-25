StoneCircle Unveiled in Nigeria, Introduces Smart Safety Platform for Homes, Estates

Sunday Ehigiator

Limestone, a leading Nigerian technology solutions provider focused on transforming community management and personal security, has launched StoneCircle, its flagship consumer product designed to revolutionise how individuals and communities stay safe and connected.

The new product was unveiled recently in Lagos, with key company executives, including the Managing Director of Lights on Heights Holding Limited, Ifeanyi Aneke; Programme Coordinator for Marketing and Sales, Amaka Ezekwesili, and Product Managers at Limestone, Abigael Temidayo Oluwagbemiro and Adewale Adepoju, in attendance.

Positioned within Limestone’s integrated technology ecosystem, StoneCircle operates alongside Stone Community, a platform that supports estate managers, developers, and resident associations, and Stone Security, which provides enterprise-grade hardware integrations and monitoring solutions for estates, businesses, and institutions.

Together, the three platforms form a unified operating system for modern communities, merging personal safety, estate operations, and institutional protection.

Speaking at the launch, Aneke said: “StoneCircle comes at a critical time when the need for accessible, reliable safety solutions in Nigeria has never been greater.

“We’re proud to deliver a product that not only connects people to the help they need in real time but also redefines how individuals and communities protect lives and properties. By blending cutting-edge innovation with deep local understanding, StoneCircle is setting a new standard for scalable, tech-driven security across Nigeria.”

According to him, “StoneCircle allows users to create personal safety groups called Circles for instant communication during emergencies, send real-time, location-based panic alerts to trusted contacts, capture and share video incident reports, and coordinate seamlessly through in-app chats.

“For residents in gated estates, it also integrates everyday tools like digital payments, access code management, electricity purchases, and complaint submission; all in one app.

“In pilot communities, the platform has already demonstrated impressive results, facilitating over N27 million in digital transactions with a 95 per cent success rate and an average panic-to-acknowledgement time of just three seconds.

“While StoneCircle enhances individual safety and convenience, Stone Community simplifies estate management functions; streamlining payment collection, visitor tracking, and emergency response, while Stone Security provides device integration and 24/7 monitoring to create a secure, auditable environment.”

He emphasised that StoneCircle and all its platforms operate in full compliance with Nigeria’s Data Protection Act (NDPA).

According to him, the company “ensures data encryption both in transit and at rest, enforces strict data minimisation practices, and conducts regular third-party security audits.

“Limestone is committed to transforming how people experience safety, communication, and daily living within their communities.

“With StoneCircle and our broader suite of products, we’re delivering practical, locally relevant technology that simplifies daily routines and strengthens trust within neighbourhoods.”