LUCOSA Congratulates Usenbo on Appointment as Edo Commissioner for Power

The Lumen Christi International High School Old Students Association (LUCOSA) has congratulated its Emeritus President, Paul E. Usenbo, on his appointment as Commissioner for Power by the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

In a statement signed by Chief Tosan Aiboni, President of LUCOSA, the Association described the appointment as a well-deserved recognition of Usenbo’s exceptional leadership and professional excellence.

“Barrister Usenbo’s appointment is a testament to his integrity, intellect, and commitment to service,” Aiboni said.

“He demonstrated visionary leadership during his tenure as LUCOSA President, and we are confident he will bring the same passion and dedication to advancing the power sector in Edo State.”

LUCOSA also commended Governor Okpebholo for his visionary leadership and the remarkable progress achieved across Edo State since he assumed office.

The Association praised the governor for appointing competent and dedicated individuals who share his commitment to sustainable development and good governance.

It reaffirmed its pride in the growing impact of its members in public service and national development, emphasising that Usenbo’s elevation reflects the enduring values of discipline, excellence, and service instilled by Lumen Christi International High School, Uromi.

“LUCOSA joins the entire Lumen Christi community in celebrating this achievement and wishes Barrister Usenbo continued success as he supports the governor’s efforts to transform Edo State’s power sector and overall economy.”