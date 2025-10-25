Immigration Sensitises Stakeholders on New Visa Regime, Expatriate Quota Reforms in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has sensitised stakeholders on the new Visa reform, Expatriate Quota Reforms and Post-Amnesty Voluntary Return.

During the sensitisation programme held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, said the essence of the engagement was to create an open platform for dialogue.

Nandap, represented by DCG Franca Nwanneka, explained that the sensitisation focused on ‘Expatriate Quota Reform, the New Visa Regime and the Post-Amnesty Voluntary Return and Documentation Programme’.

Noting that the Service has embarked on several reforms designed to strengthen the mandate of Border Governance and Migration Management, the NIS boss said the initiatives reflect the federal government Renewed Hope Agenda to modernise the operations and ensure that Migration Management in Nigeria is effective, transparent and business-friendly.

Nandap who explained that the reforms are anchored on efficiency, technology and service excellence, said the “new visa regime, introduces a range of user-friendly and technology-driven services such as the e-Visa platform, e-CERPAC (Comprehensive Expatriate Residence Permit and Automated Card), e-TWP (Temporary Work Permit) and the electronic landing and exit cards.

“Similarly, the Expatriate Quota Reform seeks to simplify and strengthen the process of managing expatriate employment. It removes unnecessary delays, promotes transparency, and introduces better monitoring systems that ensure compliance while supporting legitimate business operations in Nigeria.”

She revealed that the Post-Amnesty Voluntary Return and Documentation Programme followed a successful five-month amnesty window that ran from May 1st September 30th, 2025.

“This initiative was a thoughtful policy of the Federal Government, offering migrants with irregular immigration status an opportunity to regularise their stay or depart voluntarily without sanctions, a balanced approach that reflects both compassion and the rule of law.”

Nandap told the stakeholders that the programme would expose to share accurate information about visa validity, documentation requirements, penalties for overstay, and the new verification and monitoring systems now in place.

Encouraging the stakeholders to commit fully in the exercise, Nandap said “Your feedback will help us improve service delivery and strengthen the cordial relationship between the Nigeria Immigration Service and the business community.”

She stressed that the collective goal is to make Nigeria a welcoming, secure and competitive destination for foreign direct investment and tourism.

In his closing remarks, Comptroller of Immigration Rivers State Command, Comptroller Yabagi Abdulmajeed, expressed the hope that the engagement provided clarity and deepened their mutual understanding.

Noting that the Nigeria Immigration Service remains committed to collaboration, transparency, and service excellence, Abdulmajeed urged the stakeholders’ “to work together to uphold the integrity of our migration system and to contribute meaningfully to national development.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has called on NIS to effectively implement the Expatriate Administration System (EAS) policy that comprises the Expatriate Quota (EQ) programme in the state.

Secretary to Rivers State Government, Benibo Anabrabra who made the call during a visit by the CIS Abdulmajeed and his team in Port Harcourt, noted that knowledge transfer is significant for local content and economic growth.

According to the SSG, the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, will continue to partner and encourage the services of the NIS and sister agencies for national security and benefit of all Rivers residents.

“I encourage you to continue to uphold the good works as Rivers State Government will continue to work towards providing employment and an environment for the economy to thrive, it is also good that on your part, you are helping to develop our own manpower.

“We, will continue to uphold an open-door policy, ready to partner, participate and encourage the service,” he added.

‎Abdulmajeed earlier in his speech, noted that undocumented immigrants have been fished out by its officers, just as he called on Nigerians to desist from collaborating or hiding such category of persons for the safety of all.