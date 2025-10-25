  • Saturday, 25th October, 2025

FTAN Set for NTIFE 2025

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) is set for the 8th edition of the Nigeria Tourism Investors Forum and Exhibition (NTIFE 2025).

NTIFE, the platform for tourism business, investment, and partnership development in Nigeria is slated for  

November 28, 2025, at Army Headquarters (AHQ) Command Event Hall, Near Command Guest House, Asokoro, Abuja. The Forum and Exhibition start by 10:00a.m.

The event themed ‘National Tourism Investment and Global Partnership’, will feature an Investiture, Gala and Award Night at 6:00p.m.

The programme is expected to bring together state governments, investors, policymakers, tourism professionals, and international partners to chart new pathways for Nigeria’s tourism growth and economic diversification.

Programmes for NTIFE 2025 will also include the Investiture of the new FTAN’s National President, the Nigeria Tourism Icon Awards, exhibitions and networking opportunities that celebrate innovation, culture, and collaboration in the tourism space.

With NTIFE 2025, the Federation intends to strengthen partnerships and build momentum for a more vibrant and globally competitive tourism industry by investing in Nigeria’s tourism future.

