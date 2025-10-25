Extend Infrastructural Revolution in 2026 Budget To Riverine Communities, Ijaw Leader Urges Oborewvori 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

An Ijaw leader and renowned Peace and Development Advocate, Chief Mulade Sheriff, has urged Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to incorporate infrastructural development of the riverine communities in his 2026 budget.

While commending the governor for the infrastructural revolution spreading across the state in a statement issued yesterday, Sheriff said the spate of projects being witnessed recently has won the heart of Deltans for his developmental strides, irrespective of political affiliation.

“Let me specifically appreciate the governor once again for using construction giant, Julius Berger Plc, for the three flyovers situated in Uvwie Local Government Area around Warri axis of the state and the proposed Ughelli and Agbor flyovers to ease traffic flow in those areas,” he noted.

Sheriff acknowledged that Governor Oborevwori had equally embarked on stormwater drainages and several roads construction projects in the state, which he said were impressive demonstration of determination and dedication he has for his people.

Speaking further, “However, I wish to strongly appeal to His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori to consider and give deep sense of belonging to the riverine communities dominated by Ijaw and Itsekiri to equally enjoy the dividend of infrastructural revolution being embarked upon by his administration.

“It is pertinent to remind the governor that Ijaw and Itsekiri areas contributes over 60 per cent of the state economy through oil and gas resources and the blue economy, which make the state the richest in Nigeria and there is no significant projects in this area worthy of note, in spite of their huge contributions to the revenue base of the state.

“Let me use this opportunity to sincerely appeal on behalf of the good and peace-loving people of Ijaw and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities that the 2026 Delta State budget must give critical consideration to the people by accommodating the Ayakoromo Bridge, Torugbene-Ojobo Road project, Omadino-Okerenkoko-Kokodiagbene-Escravos Road and others. These areas deserve development beyond just elections and vote-seeking in 2027 and beyond,” he said.

Sheriff told the governor that the people of riverine areas were tired of 1 or 2km concrete walk-ways in their communities regarded as roads, noting that the desires of the coastal communities or areas were to be connected to the upland for economic viability and growth.

‘It is worthy of note that, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has done very well in terms of stormwater drainages and road projects and same gesture should be extended to the economy sources by deploying Julius Berger to handle such projects for durability, thereby writing his name in gold and sink his identity in the heart of riverine people like His Excellency, Chief James Onanafe Ibori, former governor who boldly achieved Bomadi and Omadino bridges that has linked those areas to upland in the state,” he added.