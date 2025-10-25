Anambra Town Union Leaders Deny Allegation of Being Forced to Fund Soludo’s Campaign 

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Town union leaders in Anambra State under the aegis of Anambra Town Unions Council (ASTUC) have reacted to allegations that its leadership was imposing levies on them to fund the campaign of the Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

A letter circulating on the internet, which was titled; ‘Support For Mr. Governor (Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, CFR)’, and signed by Comrade Ken Okoli, President General youth wing of ASTUC and his secretary, Comrade Orstager P. Chinweuba, had mandated all youth leaders to pay N30,000, same as women leaders, while President General communities will pay N75,000.

The letter stated that there will be consequences for non-payment and that the money was a compulsory payment meant to donate to the campaign of the governor.

But the Media Coordinator of ASTUC and President General of Uke Community, Chief Peter Onyejegbu, insisted that the letter was a fabrication geared at discrediting the union for their support for Soludo.

He however did not dispute that the members of the organisation were making donations towards Soludo’s campaigns, but insisted that no one was being coerced to pay, nor was there any intention to punish those who failed to pay.

He said, “It is a lie from the pit of hell. We actually agreed by ourselves to endorse Mr. Governor with free will token of not more than N75,000 each.

“No one was forced to do so. No one objected either, and I don’t think we asked anybody to advocate on our behalf.

“I can’t speak for women’s or youth wings, but I know that the write-up is totally fake. We, as PGs, are paying out of love for Mr. Governor. Soludo’s government is ASTUC friendly as he increased the monthly stipend from N20,000 to N100,000 and is ready to go higher.

“He is already planning to make town unions the fourth tier of government in Anambra State as I speak to you, so why won’t we support him? We are making the support from our pockets, and it is our right to support anyone we wish because we are citizens of this state,” Onyejegbu said.