FG Trains 260,000 Nigerians in Vocational Skills

The Federal Government has commenced training for no fewer than 260,000 Nigerians in various skills across the country under its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, announced this on Thursday during an inspection of some TVET operational centres in Abuja.

Alausa said the government plans to train over 900,000 Nigerians under the programme in phases.

He said the initiative aims to equip youths with relevant skills for self-reliance, job creation and national development.

“This is one of over 2,600 skills training centres across the country. We are starting with 260,000 trainees, and the next phase will bring us closer to our target of 960,000,” he said.

He said the training is ongoing in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Alausa assured participants that the government would support them with stipends during the training, as well as starter packs and grants to help them establish their businesses afterward.

He said the programme was part of President Bola Tinubu’s vision to revive vocational education and make it a strong pillar of the nation’s education system.

“We need to go back to when TVET was a key part of our education. Our youths are not lazy; they are only waiting for opportunities, and that is what President Tinubu is providing,” Alausa said.

He explained that the president had approved that five per cent of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) budget be dedicated to sustaining the TVET programme.

“The president has given approval for five per cent of TETFund’s annual budget to support TVET training. This is a major step towards sustainability,” he said.

Alausa reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring Nigerian youths acquire practical skills for self-employment, global competitiveness and economic growth.

One of the trainees, Ms Kosi Anoliefo, who is training in the farming category, expressed appreciation to the president for the opportunity.

“When I graduated, I didn’t have a job. This programme will help us become self-reliant and overcome unemployment,” she said.

Another participant, Ms Margaret Okunsanya, who is undergoing training in fashion design, said the application process for the programme was seamless.

“I saw the opportunity online, applied, and got a congratulatory message for my training. I’m very happy to be part of it,” she said.

The TVET initiative was inaugurated in June as part of the present administration’s effort to enhance skills development and youth empowerment.

The training, which lasts between six and 12 months depending on the vocation, covers areas such as livestock production, automated pottery, fishing and other trades.

It is currently taking place in over 2,600 centres across the country. (NAN)

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=0&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9fanJubG9iZmVneWxhogE7GgIQADICUAA6AhABSgQIARABWgIIAGoCCAFyAggBegIIAogBAZIBAhABmgEEGAEgAKIBAhAA4gECCACyAQcYAyAAKgEwwgECIAHYAQE&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1761231653283