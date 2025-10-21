Army Recovers 290,000 Litres of Stolen Crude Products, Arrests 28  in N’Delta

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Troops of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army has deactivated four illegal refining sites, and seized over 290,000 litres of stolen products from across Niger Delta region.

The troops, in conjunction with other security agencies, consolidating their efforts in the ongoing anti-crude oil theft operations, said they also arrested 28 suspects in connection to oil theft in the region.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lt Col Danjuma Jonah, and made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday.

Danjuma revealed that following a tip-off on illegal oil bunkering activities around a pipeline at Elele Alimini in Emohua LGA, troops swung into action and impounded a tanker with registration number Rivers JJN 287 ZU coming out of the pipeline right of way.He said the vehicle was suspected to have loaded about 90,000 litres of stolen products from the site, adding that two suspects, the driver and his motor boy, were arrested in the operation.

Also, at Okolomade in Abua/Odual LGA, over 2,600 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil were said to be recovered by the troops.

In a related development, at Okrika, Okrika LGA, two wooden boats were intercepted by the security agencies while loading petrol from a vessel offloading the product at a jetty.

Danjuma, who noted this in his statement, said: “Two boats were intercepted at Okrika, with one loaded with over 33,000 litres of stolen products at a jetty in Okrika. Relatedly, another wooden boat loaded with over 5,000 litres of stolen products was also intercepted in the area.”

Along Imo River, the troops deactivated two illegal refining sites and seized three drum pots, three receivers, and over 2,500 litres of stolen crude around Obuzor, Asa Asa in Ukwa West LGA of Abia State.

At Orashi River waterside, two wooden boats were intercepted with over 700 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene recovered, while six suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures.

Meanwhile, in Delta State, troops acted on credible intelligence on the activities of oil thieves along the PAN Ocean Pipeline right of way in Ethiope East LGA. On sighting the troops, the criminals fled. However, one suspect was arrested and various items recovered.

These included vandalised pipes, hoses, a large quantity of Bagco sacks, and leather materials. Others included one Peugeot 406 car, a Camry car, one Toyota SUV, as well as a van loaded with over 1,650 litres of stolen products.

The statement further revealed that troops on pipeline surveillance along the Midwestern Oil and Gas Pipeline Right of Way at Umusan-Obodogwa in Ndokwa West LGA intercepted a Mercedes-Benz truck with registration number Enugu VE 174 ENU conveying 24 pieces of 14-inch pipes and three gas cylinders, two persons were arrested.

Furthermore, around Eruemukohwarien in Ughelli North LGA, a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number Delta PTN 926 XA was intercepted, loaded with 10 drums filled with 2,500 litres of condensates, with the driver arrested.

Danjuma stated that in Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States, troops have scaled up both kinetic and non-kinetic operations, effectively dominating the operational landscape and thereby denying criminal elements the freedom of action.

However, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Emekah, has commended the troops for the exploits recorded.

The GOC further charged them to sustain the operational tempo in clamping down on economic saboteurs and other associated crimes in the region.