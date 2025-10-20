PDP: Govs Abandoning Platform That Brought Them to Power Will Soon Regret

*Says they’re defecting because of greed, selfishness and covetousness

*Boasts it’s unfazed, focused on Ibadan convention

*Insists the people, not governors make parties

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said the governors and others who were abandoning the platform that brought them to power would soon regret their actions.

PDP accused governors defecting from its fold to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of greed, selfishness, and covetousness, insisting that Nigerians would ultimately decide their fate in the 2027 general election.

The opposition party maintained that it was not governors, who made a political party, but the people.



Since the 2023 general election, four governors had left PDP — Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Peter Mbah of Enugu State, and Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.

While the first three left immediately for APC, Diri who recently resigned his membership of PDP, had yet to announce the party he was going to.

PDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, had withdrawn their memberships, along with some key allies.

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television, PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the wave of defections was motivated by “greed, avarice, and selfishness”.



Abdullahi said, “To the best of my knowledge and that of most Nigerians, you cannot find a compelling reason for a governor, especially one on a second term, like in Bayelsa, to abandon the party that produced him. You can’t find any justifiable reason other than covetousness, greed, and avarice.”



He insisted that PDP remained strong, despite its challenges.

Abdullahi stated, “Our party is in good stead. We have internal issues like every other political party, but we have addressed the major ones that could have afflicted our ability to serve as a credible opposition as we journey towards 2027.”

He said the party was unbothered by the defections, but focused on its forthcoming national convention in Ibadan, which he said would “change the face of the party” and reposition it as a credible alternative ahead of 2027.

“These few elements are driven by self-greed and the coercion and temptation of the ruling party,” Abdullahi said.

He added, “Other than that, there’s no reason for their action. To the PDP, it’s good riddance to bad rubbish.”

He said the departure of such figures offered the party an opportunity to “weed out terrible elements” ahead of the convention.



The national publicity secretary said, “Many Nigerians have been asking what could have prompted these defections because the PDP remains in good stead. There’s no rationale other than selfishness and greed.”

He insisted that the defection of a few governors did not define the party’s fate, saying, “It’s not about PDP or APC anymore; it’s APC versus Nigerians. Let them do whatever they can — we’ve seen worse temptations than this.”

Abdullahi dismissed claims by Mbah that the South-east had been marginalised within PDP, despite supporting the party for 27 years.



He said, “This is the same party that produced five Senate Presidents from the South-east. Each of the states in the region produced a Senate President at one point. They also produced ministers in very notable ministries.

“There was a time the PDP empowered the South-east to the point where names, like Okonjo-Iweala emerged globally. So, what exactly is he talking about?”

Abdullahi accused Mbah of failing to participate in party activities.

He said, “For four years that I have been in the PDP, I haven’t seen Peter Mbah attend any NEC or major party meeting in Abuja.



“If you claim the PDP has not provided leadership, as a governor you are the custodian of that leadership in your state. So, if leadership is lacking, it’s an admission of failure on your part.”

Abdullahi also took a swipe at former Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, accusing him of diminishing his political stature.



He said, “It’s disappointing that a former governor and former member of the National Assembly has reduced himself to a personal assistant, literally carrying bags for a sitting minister. That’s shameless.”

Equally speaking, South-south Zonal Caretaker Chairman of PDP, Elder Emmanuel Ogidi, alleged that the defecting governors were being coerced by APC.

Ogidi said both governors and party members were under intense pressure to abandon the PDP.

He stated, “Even second-term governors are leaving, and we don’t know their reasons. Some of it is personal, but we know there’s coercion. They are being threatened seriously. Nigerians already know that the APC wants to turn the country into a one-party state. That’s their ultimate goal.”