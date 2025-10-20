Group Vows to Break Circle of Hunger, Malnutrition in Kano

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

A UK-Aid funded project known as Propcom project has vowed to address the cycle of hunger and malnutrition among poor Nigerians by strengthening agricultural productivity in the country.

The Country Representative and Political Director, Dr. Adiya Ode, made the declaration during her presentation at the Nutritious Food Fair held to mark World Food Day 2025 Friday in Kano.

She explained that Propcom has, interest in supporting Nigeria’s ongoing reform efforts, with a particular emphasis on enhancing agricultural productivity and improving livelihoods especially in conflict – and climate-affected regions.

“At Propcom, we are committed to driving this transformation through climate-smart and market-driven solutions that empower smallholder farmers and promote sustainability”

“A central part of our work supports the production, aggregation, and offtake of improved and nutrient-dense crop varieties – such as Vitamin A maize, Orange-Fleshed Sweet Potato, Iron Pearl Millet, Cowpea, and Groundnuts.

“These crops are more resilient to climate challenges and rich in essential nutrients that help combat hidden hunger” she said.

Dr. Ode cited the partnership with the Kano State Government and HarvestPlus, which she said has strengthened the seed-to-shelf value chain for nutrient-dense foods, ensuring that farmers earn more, consumers eat better, and markets grow stronger.

In his speech, the country manager HarvestPlus, Dr. Yusuf Dollah Fuad, said: “We have all it takes to defeat malnutrition in Kano State. The National Food Consumption and Micronutrient Survey shows that most people in our rural communities consume what they produce from their farms.”

“This presents a great opportunity – when farmers cultivate nutrient-enriched staple crops, they gain direct access to the essential vitamins and micronutrients their families need,” Fuad explained.