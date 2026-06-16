Military Rescues Gen Rabe’s Widow from Captivity, Pays Condolence Visit to Family

•Terrorists raid Niger communities

Linus Aleke in Abuja and Laleye Dipo in Minna





The military has rescued Mrs Amina Abubakar, widow of the late Major General Rabe Abubakar, a former Director of Defence Information, who was abducted alongside her husband by bandits in Katsina State some weeks ago, but died in captivity.

According to a statement by Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, the rescue followed intensified search-and-rescue operations conducted by troops of Operation Fansan Yamma in the affected areas.

The statement explained that sustained offensive operations and mounting pressure on criminal elements led troops to make contact with the bandits at Tunga Village, resulting in the successful recovery of Mrs Abubakar.

It added that during the encounter, the bandits shot the victim before abandoning her and fleeing the scene due to the overwhelming pressure from advancing troops.

The statement said Mrs. Abubakar was immediately evacuated and was currently receiving medical attention at a military medical facility, where she was said to be responding to treatment.

The armed forces reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring her full recovery and providing all necessary support to the bereaved family during this difficult period.

It stated that troops would continue ongoing operations aimed at tracking down and neutralising the perpetrators, as well as intensifying efforts to rid affected communities of terrorists and bandits across Katsina State and other parts of the country.

Earlier accounts indicated that troops of Operation Fansan Yamma had rescued the widow following a violent encounter with armed bandits in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The rescue came barely three days after the death of her husband and after she had spent over two weeks in captivity.

Major General Abubakar (rtd) and his wife were abducted on May 30 while travelling along the Matazu axis of the Marabar Musawa–Kafinsoli Road in Katsina State.

He reportedly died on June 13 after spending about two weeks in captivity, with reports attributing his death to complications arising from diabetes and hypertension.

Military sources said the rescue operation, conducted under Operation Clean Sweep III, followed sustained intelligence-led offensives in Matazu and neighbouring communities after the initial abduction.

Troops were said to have engaged the bandits at Tunga Village during a search-and-rescue mission, forcing them to flee under heavy military pressure.

A source was quoted as saying, “The bandits shot her and fled when we made contact at Tunga Village. We have rescued Mrs Abubakar. She is bleeding; we have given her first aid and are moving her for urgent medical attention.”

The source further confirmed that the victim was stabilised by troops before being evacuated to a medical facility.

Follow-up operations, according to the source, have been intensified in the area, with troops continuing a coordinated pursuit of fleeing bandits and suspected kingpins believed to be responsible for the attack and earlier abduction.

Security sources reaffirmed that the military remained committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

A delegation from the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), led by Chief of Administration (Army), Major General I.M. Abdullahi, paid a condolence visit to the family of Abubakar.

According to a statement by Media Information Officer of Joint Task Force (North West) Operation Fansan Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, the delegation conveyed the condolences of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, and the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to the bereaved family, as well as the government and people of Katsina State.

At the family residence in Katsina, Abdullahi described the late Abubakar as a dedicated and patriotic officer, who served the nation with distinction throughout his military career.

He stated that the deceased made significant contributions to the growth of the Nigerian Army and the country’s security architecture.

Abdullahi assured the family that the armed forces and relevant security agencies would do everything possible to ensure those responsible for the General’s death were brought to justice.

Abdullahi stated, “Major General Abubakar served the Nigerian Army and the nation meritoriously for over three decades. His years of dedicated service and sacrifice will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

He subsequently a National flag to the family in honour of the late officer’s service and sacrifice.

Responding on behalf of the family, Alhaji Dikko Mu’azu Ruma, the Gado da Masun Katsina, expressed appreciation to the CDS and the armed forces for their support.

He said, “On behalf of the entire family, the good people of Batsari Local Government Area and, indeed, Katsina State, we sincerely thank the Chief of Defence Staff and the Armed Forces of Nigeria for standing by us, especially during this trying period.”

Earlier, the delegation visited Katsina State Government House, where they were received by Deputy Governor, Mallam Faruk Jobe, on behalf of the governor.

During the visit, Abdullahi conveyed the condolences of the CDS and the armed forces to the state government and the people over the loss of one of Katsina’s distinguished sons.

In his remarks, Jobe described the death of Abubakar as a painful loss to both Katsina State and the nation.

He called for greater collaboration among stakeholders to tackle the prevailing security challenges and assured the delegation of the state government’s continued support for military operations aimed at restoring peace and stability across the North-west.

Abdullahi thanked the state government for its sustained support to the military, stressing that such cooperation remains vital to achieving lasting peace and security in the region.

Special prayers were offered at both the family residence and Government House for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late Abubakar.

Terrorists Raid Six Niger Communities

Terrorists in their hundreds, riding on motorcycles, raided six communities in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, killing a village head and six other Villagers

The incidents took place between Sunday night and early Monday.

According to reports, the villages attacked are Sangale, Sagamu, Tungan -umaru, Ankara Raba-goro, and Pissa

The terrorists were said to have invaded the communities from the Kainji National Park, where they were believed to have been hibernating.