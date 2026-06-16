British Council Reinforces Creative Sector Support as Film Lab Africa Enters Production

The British Council has reaffirmed its commitment to Africa’s creative industry as the second phase of Film Lab Africa enters production, with seven anthology pilot episodes set to be developed by emerging filmmakers.

The milestone was marked by a matchmaking event held on May 8 at the British Council office in Lagos, where seven selected writers were paired with seven creative producers through a curated process designed to align creative vision and project goals.

The event brought together mentors, facilitators, and industry stakeholders ahead of the accelerator programme’s production stage.

Film Lab Africa, delivered in partnership with the EbonyLife Creative Academy and Iconic Steps UK, is designed to strengthen Africa’s film and television sector by equipping emerging creatives with skills, mentorship, industry networks and market access.

The programme combines training, project development and production through its Writers, Filmmakers and Residency phases. Participants receive instruction in scriptwriting, directing and producing before collaborating to refine projects for production.

The British Council’s Country Director for Nigeria, Donna McGowan, joined mentors and members of the Film Lab Africa team at the event, underscoring the organisation’s continued support for the growth of Africa’s creative and cultural industries through skills development and international collaboration.

As the programme moves into filming, established filmmakers and industry practitioners will mentor participants, providing hands-on experience in professional production environments.

Film Lab Africa is also expanding its engagement activities across Nigeria. Its next activation, Creative Hustle Abuja and Film Club Abuja, is scheduled for June 18 and will bring together filmmakers, industry professionals and emerging creatives for screenings, discussions and networking.

The programme will culminate in the production of seven anthology pilot episodes, continuing Film Lab Africa’s mission to create opportunities for the next generation of African storytellers.