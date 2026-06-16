Tinubu Rejoices With Muslims On Islamic New Year

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and across the world on the occasion of the Islamic New Year, 1st Muharram 1448AH, which coincides with June 16, 2026.

As Muslims mark the beginning of a new Hijri year, the President, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, reflected on the virtues of the Hijrah, the migration from Mecca to Madina that marks the commencement of the Hijri calendar.

He said the lessons, which include sacrifice, renewal, patience, and faith in Allah’s divine plan, remain central to building a peaceful, just, and prosperous nation.

Tinubu while admonishing all Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful, to embrace the spirit of the new year by rededicating themselves to the ideals of good citizenship urged acts of kindness, tolerance, honesty, and devotion to duty as necessary contributions to national unity, security, and development.

The President prayed that the new Islamic year brings blessings, peace, and prosperity to every household, and that Allah continues to guide our nation on the path of progress.