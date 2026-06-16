Tinubu Lauds Troops For Neutralising Bandit Kingpin, Ibrahim Bastuji

.Says its a notable blow to criminal gangs terrorising Kogi, neighbouring states

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has hailed the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies involved in the successful operation in Kogi State that led to the elimination of notorious bandit kingpin, Ibrahim Bastuji.

The President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the operation as a significant blow to criminal networks terrorising communities in Kogi and neighbouring states.

He noted that Bastuji’s reign of violence, kidnapping and attacks on civilians had caused untold hardship for residents, and his neutralisation will restore confidence and give respite for residents of the area.

According to Tinubu: “I congratulate our gallant troops on this decisive milestone. Nigeria will not surrender any part of its territory to criminals. Those who choose the path of violence against innocent citizens will find no hiding place. This success reflects the renewed determination of our security forces to secure every inch of our land.”

The President, who also commended the troops for another successful operation that led to the rescue of the widow of the late former Chief of Defence Information, General Rabe Abubakar (rtd) said the rescue demonstrates a high standard of professionalism and the needed determination to confront forces of evil.

“The safe return of Hajiya Amina Rabe Abubakar is a source of relief to her family and to all Nigerians. I commend the intelligence coordination and bravery of the officers and men who executed the rescue operation. We owe a debt of gratitude to our troops who risk their lives daily to keep us safe,” Tinubu added.

The President reassured Nigerians that the government will continue to provide the Armed Forces with the resources, training and support needed to end banditry, kidnapping and all forms of violent crimes. He urged citizens to continue cooperating with security agencies by providing timely information and necessary support.