  • Monday, 20th October, 2025

Abuja on Lockdown over Free Nnamdi Kanu Protest

Breaking | 9 seconds ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Many commuters going to work, Monday morning were stranded in heavy traffic due to road blocks, mounted by security forces to prevent the planned protest called by activists for the release of the leader of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
The Abuja- Keffi Road is already blocked leaving several commuters stranded as early as 5 a.m, while access to the Federal Secretariat and Three Arms Zone, leading to the National Assembly and Supreme Court is totally blocked. Security operatives were diverting traffic and using tear gases to turn people away.
In the same manner, commuters heading to the city centre from the Bwari axis were cordoned off at Dutse area with aim of preventing them from joining the busy Kubwa Express Way that leads to the city centre.

