NCC Pushes for Adoption of 100% Waiver in RoW Charges across States

Emma Okonji

In order to remove one of the strongest barriers to broadband deployment and connectivity in Nigeria, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has called for the adoption of 100 per cent waiver in Right of Way (RoW) charges across all states of the federation.

NCC also called on state governments to institutionalise coordination between road/public works and operators, shared planning portals, advance works notifications, and dig-once protocols, to prevent accidental cuts of fibre cables during road construction.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, said this during a business roundtable held at the NCC Digital Economy Complex, Mbora, in Abuja, themed: ‘Right of Way and Protection of Broadband Infrastructure – The Road to Success in Broadband Investment and Connectivity’.

At the meeting, Maida revealed that between 2023 and 2025, additional five states, Adamawa, Bauchi, Enugu, Benue, and Zamfara have joined the initial six states in waiving RoW charges in their states, bringing the total number of states that have completely removed RoW charges to 11.

Six states, Anambra, Katsina, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Osun and Plateau, had in 2023, set the tone for the removal of RoW charges, after persistent engagements with the states by the NCC.

The commission however said 17 states have capped RoW charges at N145 per linear metre, a rate fixed by the Nigerian Governors Forum several years ago, while other states still charge arbitrarily as deemed fit by the state agencies, which ranges between N500 and N1,500 per linear metre.

Disturbed by the setback caused by RoW charges, but considering the significance of the removal of RoW charges in some states, Maida said there was need for every state government to adopt 100 per cent waiver on RoW charges across states.

Maida said: “Our sustained engagement with state governments, underscores our commitment to creating an enabling environment for broadband connectivity and expansion. Recognising the challenges posed by RoW charges across states, the commission intensified advocacy with states to reduce or waive these fees to accelerate broadband rollout. Within the past two years, five additional states have waived RoW fees entirely. This brings the total number of states oﬀering zero RoW charges to eleven 11, while 17 states have capped RoW charges at N145 per linear metre. We are also promoting the “dig-once” coordination with public works to cut avoidable fibre damage and lower civil-works costs by sharing ducts and plans. Our goal is uniform, predictable RoW countrywide, paired with clear permitting service level agreement (SLAs).”

Addressing other issues that will lead to faster broadband deployment across the country, Maida further added: “In line with our economic regulatory mandate, earlier this year, the commission approved the application of tariﬀ rates that are both cost-reflective and competitive within the telecommunications industry. This strategic regulatory intervention has significantly strengthened investor confidence in the Nigerian telecommunications sector.”

Maida confirmed that telecoms operators have made collective commitment to investing over $1 billion in additional rollout investments to expand broadband coverage and capacity nationwide, adding that NCC will keep monitoring quality, to enable consumers see the benefit in better service delivery.

According to him, NCC has commissioned a wholesale Fibre Study, which is likely to open up existing backbone, so that backbone owners and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) can interconnect more easily, and the intervention will unlock last-mile expansion and faster backhaul.