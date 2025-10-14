Stanbic IBTC Charts Economic Outlook, Equips Clients with Insights

Nume Ekeghe

In a bid to strengthen corporate decision-making and support business resilience amid Nigeria’s evolving economic landscape, Stanbic IBTC Bank has hosted a high-level strategic client forum themed, ‘Beyond the Numbers: Unpacking Nigeria’s Economic Trajectory – 2025 and Beyond.’

The engagement, held in Lagos, brought together chief executives, industry leaders, and institutional investors to dissect Nigeria’s macroeconomic outlook and explore strategies for navigating 2026 and the years ahead.

The bank in a statement noted that the global market forum featured expert presentations that highlighted the significance of macroeconomic analysis and market intelligence in navigating Nigeria’s economic landscape.

Executive Director, Corporate and Transaction Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Eric Fajemisin, expressed the bank’s commitment to enabling clients and partners to make informed choices. “Our goal with this forum is to empower our clients and partners to navigate these times when economic conditions are continually evolving,” he remarked.

Head, Global Market Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Dare Otitoju, reiterated the bank’s focus on evolving beyond traditional financing solutions. “Our role extends beyond traditional financing. We strive to be true partners that enable success for all our clients by equipping them with relevant tools that foster growth,” he stated.