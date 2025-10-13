THE KING OF BOYS

SEUN AWOGBENLE pays tribute to Seyi Tinubu, son of the President, at 40

In Yoruba mythology, there is a concept known as finding one’s identity, irrespective of the circumstance of birth. Yorubas believe that the secret to a life of enduring success is not genetic or hereditary but in self-rebirth and personal transformation. In essence, those who want to be successful must start by finding their own purpose and true identity.

So, when Alh. Wasiu Ayinde (K1 the Ultimate) sang “Iyá àti bàbá wọ́n bí mi dá, Èmi gangan mo tún tún ra bí”, meaning while he has the fortune of noble birth, he has also had to reinvent himself. He was only alluding to this Yoruba mythology, which has become a time-tested secret of success.

In a world where those born into privilege could choose to be carried away by the trappings of wealth and all that it has to offer, Seyi Tinubu has instead chosen that path of rebirth and reinvention. From his time as a student at the University of Buckingham, where he qualified as a lawyer, to his call to the Nigerian Bar, after which he went ahead to establish one of Nigeria’s most successful advertising agencies and a non-profit that is focused on social impact. ST, as he is more fondly called, has demonstrated that he has the prodigious talent to assert himself and create his own legacy.

At least four things have come to define that legacy. The first is his entrepreneurial excellence, the second is his public philanthropy, the third is his eye for politics, and lastly, his uncanny ability to spot talents and turn them into superstars.

Loatsad Promomedia, which started in 2014 as Seyi Tinubu’s modest entrepreneurial effort, has become an industry leader in Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising and digital promotions. By his sheer brilliance and Midas touch, he transformed the business into a household name that has gained significant name recall in the hearts and minds of many Nigerians.

On public philanthropy, Seyi Tinubu and his wife, Layal, established Noella Foundation in 2018 as a way of giving back to society and expanding opportunities for marginalised and overlooked segments of society. Their clear focus on education, employability, healthcare and hunger education has had a direct impact on women, youth, children and the elderly.

Some of their initiatives through Noella include community water projects, funding for MSMEs and technical and vocational training for young people. Others include back-to-school support for children, women’s empowerment, sickle cell awareness, skills development and employability training for young people.

Outside his entrepreneurial excellence and humanitarian efforts, Seyi Tinubu has always had an eye for politics, which is perhaps one of the several interests he shares with his father. It was therefore not surprising to see the formidable role Seyi Tinubu played before, during, and after the election, which brought in Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as president in 2023.

Seyi Tinubu deployed his extensive network for the election and rallied major youth blocs and stakeholders behind his father, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. During a time when he could choose to put his feet up in Monaco or any other holiday destination, he chose to stand by his father to provide him with fortitude and strength during a trying political campaign.

Perhaps this explains the reason he is one of the most influential personalities around Nigeria’s corridors of power today, where he has continued to play a pivotal role by acting as a bridge for youth inclusion and a voice of reason who ensures that no detail misses the attention of the President. Unlike what we experienced in the past, this son of the President has chosen to be hands-on and visible and not a pushover.

His role in mainstreaming youth participation in politics and governance today cannot be understated. It is for him that several young people currently occupy key positions in the Presidency, Ministries and Agencies (MDAs). Perhaps, it is for this reason that he has soon earned himself the title King of Boys.

On a personal level, I have developed admiration for his authentic and relatable nature; they are the sort of qualities that people want to see in their leaders, not just in Nigeria but elsewhere in the world. This demand for authenticity is partly responsible for the rise of right-wing politics all over the world, as opposed to the overly choreographed style of the left. I digress.

You never know where you may meet him. From concerts to music shows, football venues, Ramadan Iftar or even polo fields, Seyi Tinubu’s approach has significantly demystified the mystique around power. Therefore, in finding his own identity, despite the circumstance of his birth. Seyi Tinubu’s journey is a lesson in self-rebirth and reinvention and a testament to the time-tested belief that the secret of great success is in personal purpose and identity.

Happy birthday to Seyi Tinubu, and many happy returns to him as he continues to use his influence to advocate for investment in our young people and greater youth inclusion.

Awogbenle, a development and public policy professional, writes from the United Kingdom. He can be reached via seunawogbenle@gmail.com