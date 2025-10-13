Sterling Oil Says It Has Achieves 25% Emissions Reduction, Adopts CNG Use for Equipment, Vehicles

– Bags NAEC sustainability award

Peter Uzoho

Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company (SEEPCO) has recorded a 25 per cent reduction in carbon emissions as of 2025, driven by its strategic sustainability initiatives that include converting over 90 percent of its vehicle fleet to compressed natural gas (CNG), upgrading its marine barges for cleaner operations, and implementing broad environmental programmes across its facilities.

The Head of Human Resources and Industrial Relations, SEEPCO, Dr. Chris Offokansi, disclosed this while delivering his organisation’s goodwill message at the just-concluded 2025 Annual Conference of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC), in Lagos, with the theme, “Nigeria’s Energy Future: Optimizing Opportunities and Addressing Risks for Sustainable Growth.”

Since commencing operations in 2005, SEEPCO has steadily expanded its footprint in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, achieving early production success from the Okwuibome (OKW) and Anieze fields under the oil mining lease (OML) 143, and more recently expanding into OML 13 in Akwa Ibom State.

Offokansi revealed that over 90 per cent of SEEPCO’s vehicle and equipment fleet now operates on CNG— a bold switch that, according to the company, has already achieved a 25 per cent reduction in overall emissions from its operations.

He added that the company has also upgraded its barges with structural enhancements to better protect Nigeria’s waterways from pollution and accidental spills.

Offokansi, an environment and sustainability expert, further outlined the firm’s expanding green footprint, highlighting robust waste management systems, water conservation regimes, and a tree-planting initiative that has surpassed 10,000 seedlings in host communities.

He clarified that these achievements were not just milestones but reflect SEEPCO’s enduring commitment to accountability and sustainability.

“We measure success not only by growth, but by the positive impact we create for people, communities, and the environment,” he remarked.

“Overseeing Human Resources & Industrial Relations at SEEPCO, I am focused on ensuring that our people thrive, our host communities feel valued, and our operations remain aligned with the highest environmental and social standards.

“We believe progress must go hand-in-hand with protecting human rights, advancing inclusion, and working transparently with regulators and stakeholders,” Offokansi stated.

Meanwhile, as a testament of its outstanding commitment to green transition and environmental stewardship, SEEPCO was honoured with the ‘Sustainability Company of the Year award’ by NAEC, in recognition of its outstanding commitment to green transition, environmental stewardship and the general ESG compliance across its operations in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Offokansi commended the organisers for the recognition and reaffirmed SEEPCO’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and advancing sustainable innovation across Nigeria’s energy landscape.