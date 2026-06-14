Ataoja of Osogbo: How I Escaped Assassin Bullet over Adeleke’s Re-election

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Ataoja of Osogbo, HRM Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Laaroye II, has opened up on how he escaped an assassin’s bullet from opposition thugs on the same day massive gun attacks were launched on Osogbo and Ede in Osun State.

The royal father, who made the disclosure at the endorsement of Governor Ademola Adeleke for second term by the popular Ajegunle tradesmen and artisans’ group, said gunmen shot their way into his palace in their desperate bid to eliminate him.

While describing the attacks on Osogbo and his palace as political bitterness taken too far, the royal father said his aides were shot and badly wounded, noting that those responsible were the same group that shot sporadically around Osogbo last Monday.

The royal father, who said he was obviously the target of the attack, said the incident would not stop his endorsement and that of Osogbo people, for the re-election of Governor Adeleke, stating that law enforcement action was already ongoing on the matter.

“My palace was attacked. I was obviously the target, all because of our support for Governor Adeleke’s re-election. This is political bitterness taken too far. But I see the governor overcoming all his enemies because of his good work.

“Osogbo people are happy with his performance. As he is performing at Osogbo, he is doing the same at Ede and other towns. We have a duty to reward a governor who delivered to the voters and the people.

“I appeal against political violence. I urge you all to use your votes to settle the matter. We have seen what governor Adeleke is doing. Osogbo will not abandon him. We are for the governor.

“Mr. Governor, you have shown that you are a man of the people. You have shown strength. You will overcome your political enemies.

“I ask Mr. Governor not to relent. Forge ahead and be vigilant. We are with you. They asked for my support but I told them it is not their turn.

“I task security agencies to tighten security across Osun State. We are also supporting President Tinubu. We want the President to come to Osogbo and see how popular Governor Adeleke is,” the royal father added.

The Ajegunle tradesmen later put their endorsement of the governor to vote and it was unanimously approved by members of the association amidst dancing and singing.

Commending the tradesmen, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, described them as consistent loyalists of Governor Adeleke, citing their support in previous elections and calling on them to repeat the old feat on August 15th.

Yeye Dupe Adeleke-Sanni who represented the Chief Launcher, Dr Adededji Adeleke, at the event, donated a total sum of N80 million on the behalf of the global music icon, David Adeleke and herself, asking the tradesmen “to vote Accord on August 15.”

Responding to the endorsement, Governor Adeleke pleaded with the group to redouble their efforts in the development of Osun State, calling the decision of the tradesmen a big boost to his re-election efforts.

“Ajegunle tradesmen, you have done it again. I accept this endorsement and I pledge never to let you down. Let us mobilise for an overwhelming victory on August 15th”, the governor told the crowd amid dancing and singing.

The event was attended by members of the National Assembly, members of the State Executive Council and top government functionaries.