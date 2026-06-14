To Tackle Insecurity, Kogi Govt Bans Motorists, Commercial Motorcyclists from Night Operations

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



As part of efforts to curb the activities of the bandits in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi State, the state government has approved the immediate ban on night travels and the use of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, within designated hinterland corridors of Bunu District.



The state government also announced a series of immediate security measures aimed at cutting off logistics and supply routes to criminal elements currently under sustained military and security pressure in parts of Kabba/Bunu LGA.

This was contained in statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications ,Kingsley Fanwo, which was made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.



“Following a comprehensive review of ongoing security operations in Bunu District after the recent terrorist attack on Iluke community, which was successfully repelled, intelligence and operational reports indicate that significant progress has been made by joint security forces.



“Several of the attackers have been confirmed neutralised, while many others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently trapped within forested areas across the district as security clearance operations continue.

“To consolidate these gains and deny the criminals access to food, water, medication, fuel and other essential supplies, the Kogi State Government has approved the immediate ban on the use of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, within designated hinterland corridors of Bunu District.



“The affected areas include the corridor stretching from Idoyi Bunu through Illah Bunu, Iluke Bunu and Kiri, as well as the route from Iluke Bunu through Odai Bunu, Igbo Bunu, Ilogun Bunu, Olle Bunu, Ayede Bunu, Oke-Ofin Bunu and Edumo Bunu. The restrictions shall also apply to the Ayede Bunu, Aherin, Eshi and Ighun Bunu corridor and all other routes within the Bunu hinterlands.

“Intelligence available to security agencies has revealed that motorcycle operators constitute a major channel through which food items, water, drugs and other logistics are transported to bandits hiding within the forests. Investigations have also established that some criminal elements utilise motorcycle transportation to conduct reconnaissance and gather intelligence on targeted communities before launching attacks.



“Consequently, any motorcycle rider found transporting passengers, goods or supplies along the designated routes shall be apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Kogi State Anti-Terrorism Law.

“The Motorcycle Operators Association of Nigeria (MOAN) is hereby directed to immediately sensitise all its members on this directive, which takes effect from today, Saturday, June 13, 2026.

“In addition, all markets located along the affected corridors shall remain closed until further notice. Mobile medicine vendors and distributors are also directed to suspend the transportation and sale of drugs on motorcycles within the affected areas for the duration of the operation.



“Furthermore, the sale of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) in jerry cans is hereby prohibited across the entirety of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area with immediate effect.”

As part of measures to strengthen security across the state and deny criminal elements the opportunity to operate under the cover of darkness, the Kogi State Government hereby announces a ban on night travel on all state-owned roads across Kogi State.

“Consequently, all movements on state roads must cease by 7p.m. daily until further notice. Any person found travelling on a state-owned road after 7p.m. shall be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.”