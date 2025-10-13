A SIGNAL FROM NEARBY

FOOG women rally behind Oborevwori and Tinubu ahead of 2027 election, writes MARK SULAIMON

In Warri, Delta State’s oil-rich heartland, the atmosphere was electric, part celebration, part declaration of loyalty. The occasion was the birthday of Chief Esther Ori Okotie-Eboh, popularly known as Iye of Warri Kingdom, and Convener of the FOOG Women Support Group (FWSG). But beyond the cutting of cakes and heartfelt tributes, the gathering carried a powerful political message: Delta women are mobilizing, and they are standing solidly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as Nigeria inches toward the 2027 general elections. Speaking during the event, Mrs Okotie-Eboh reaffirmed her group’s commitment to grassroots mobilization, promising what she called “a tsunami of women participation” in support of both leaders. “President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori have shown that leadership is about service, inclusion, and results.

We have seen transformation, we have seen compassion, and we have seen action. As women, we are ready to stand firmly behind them in 2027,” she declared to thunderous applause. Her words reflect a growing sentiment across Delta State, one that credits Governor Oborevwori’s calm, inclusive style and President Tinubu’s economic reforms for stabilizing the nation and rekindling public confidence. Under the twin banners of Renewed Hope and MORE Agenda — Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security, both leaders have built a narrative of resilience and recovery. And for the FOOG Women Support Group, this vision has become personal.

The FOOG Women Support Group, with structures across Delta’s 25 local government areas, is not just another political organization. It is a movement of mothers, professionals, market women, teachers, artisans, and community leaders, women who believe their voices and votes can shape the nation’s destiny. Chief Okotie-Eboh, a respected matriarch and businesswoman, said the group’s strength lies in its community focus. “We are not just mobilizing women to vote; we are empowering them to lead. Every woman above 18 in Delta must see herself as a stakeholder, not a spectator, in the development process,” she explained. In Delta’s political landscape, women’s networks have always been formidable. From mobilizing for social causes to shaping electoral outcomes, their influence runs deep.

What’s changing now, analysts say, is that the energy is being channelled toward structured civic participation under the leadership of Governor Oborevwori, a governor increasingly seen as the people’s governor. Since taking office, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has steadily grown in popularity, not through grandstanding, but through quiet, measurable impact. His approach to governance has been anchored on inclusivity, peace-building, and people-oriented policies. In a state as diverse and complex as Delta, this is no small achievement. The governor has worked to ensure that every ethnic and political bloc feels represented, a reflection of his belief that “without peace, diversity becomes weakness.” Under his watch, the Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Council has effectively mediated communal disputes, while investments in roads, schools, and healthcare have continued across all senatorial districts.

To many Deltans, Oborevwori represents a new kind of leadership — firm but empathetic, pragmatic yet people-driven. It is this brand of leadership that has endeared him to the grassroots and inspired groups like FOOG Women to align with his vision. “Governor Oborevwori is not just building infrastructure; he’s rebuilding trust,” said Mrs. Elizabeth Okoloko, a retired teacher and member of FWSG in Ethiope East. “When we see his humility and how he listens to ordinary people, we know our state is in good hands.” At the federal level, President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda continues to shape the national conversation around economic reform, empowerment, and inclusive governance. Despite the short-term pains of restructuring, the President’s insistence on laying a solid economic foundation resonates with many who understand the long-term vision. For Chief Okotie-Eboh and her group, Tinubu’s political courage mirrors Oborevwori’s compassionate leadership. “Both men are reformers in their own right,” she said.

“They understand that true progress requires difficult choices, but those choices are for the benefit of generations to come.” The group has since embarked on a coordinated voter mobilization campaign that spans Delta’s three senatorial districts, Delta North, Delta Central, and Delta South, ensuring that the women’s voice is heard loud and clear ahead of 2027. Beyond politics, the FOOG Women Support Group carries the essence of community solidarity. Born out of the Friends of Oborevwori Group (FOOG) political family, the women’s arm has evolved into a formidable sociopolitical force focused on capacity building, skills acquisition, and mentorship for women and girls. The Convener’s personal story adds a layer of authenticity. As a mother, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Chief Okotie-Eboh embodies the blend of strength and compassion that defines the group’s ethos. “Our strength is in our unity and our belief in a better Delta, a better Nigeria,” she said. “We are mothers; we understand sacrifice.

We are ready to nurture this vision until it blossoms.” The media parley also coincided with Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, giving the event a patriotic flavour. Chief Okotie-Eboh used the moment to call for renewed hope and national solidarity. “As we mark 65 years of independence, we must remember that our greatest strength lies in our unity and resilience. Nigeria has endured, and under the leadership of President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori, it will rise again,” she declared. She urged Nigerians to move beyond cynicism and embrace the collective responsibility of nation-building. Her message was clear — progress requires partnership, and leadership is only as effective as the followership that supports it. As the 2027 elections draw closer, political observers say groups like the FOOG Women Support Group will play a defining role in shaping voter behaviour and consolidating grassroots loyalty. Already, Governor Oborevwori’s approval ratings have surged, thanks to his people-first governance style and steady implementation of the MORE Agenda. From Asaba to Warri, from Ughelli to Bomadi, his message of peace, inclusion, and empowerment is finding resonance. Dr. Chris Adjeke, a political analyst based in Sapele, notes that “what makes Sheriff different is his accessibility. He doesn’t lead from a distance, he engages. That’s why he’s connecting with people beyond party lines.” The renewed wave of support from women’s groups, youth organizations, and community associations is a signal that politics in Delta is evolving. The old order of transactional politics is giving way to participatory leadership rooted in shared values. For FOOG Women and their charismatic convener, the journey has just begun. With passion, structure, and a deep sense of purpose, they are determined to deliver what Chief Okotie-Eboh calls “a people-powered victory” for Tinubu and Oborevwori.

Sulaimon writes from Abuja