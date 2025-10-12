One Year After: A Stewardship in Transition

By Tunde Odulaja

Anniversaries are not just dates on a calendar; they are moments to pause and reflect. One year after my investiture as the Lapoekun of Ijebu-Ode, I find myself looking back with gratitude and a sense of responsibility. Where have we held our ground? Where do we need to do more? And how can we serve Ijasi—and by extension, Ijebuland—better?

It has been a year of mixed emotions—of progress and patience, of plans set in motion and some necessarily slowed down. The passing of our highly revered monarch, Alayeluwa, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, GCON, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland,changed the rhythm of our journey.

May the Almighty grant his noble soul eternal rest.

His transition placed on us new and weighty responsibilities: to protect our traditions, preserve the peace, and help guide our people through a time of change with respect and dignity.

Serving in a Time of Transition

An interregnum is not an idle period—it is a bridge between history and the future. In that space, three main duties have defined my first year as Lapoekun:

1. Honouring Our Monarch: Serving on the committee that organized the rites and ceremonies in memory of our late Awujale. We worked to ensure that every activity reflected the honour and dignity he deserved.

2. Keeping the System Steady: Being part of the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council, led by Olo’rogun Chief Sonny Folorunso Kuku,MFR, to keep our institutions running smoothly and maintain stability across Ijebuland.

3. The Sacred Duty of Kingmaking: Perhaps the most profound responsibility is serving among the Kingmakers in the selection of a new Awujale. That process begins formally on 12 October 2025, ninety days after our late monarch’s transition. It is both a legal duty and a spiritual calling—one that requires fairness, diligence, and the fear of God.

This past year has reminded me that tradition is not stubbornness—it is structured wisdom. The interregnum teaches patience, humility, and respect for due process. Our institutions have endured because they are built on order, not on impulse.

Laying Foundations for Ijasi’s Growth

To my people in Ijasi, and indeed all Ijebu sons and daughters, this first year has been about laying a firm foundation—listening, consulting, and planning carefully.

While some of our community projects had to slow down due to our collective mourning and administrative duties, much work has been done behind the scenes to prepare for visible impact:

• Setting Priorities: From sanitation and drainage to neighbourhood safety and access roads, we have gathered feedback from residents and turned it into a practical action plan for Ijasi. We will start small but stay consistent.

• Empowering Our Youth: We are designing a pathway for apprenticeships, skills training, and small business support. Our young people need real opportunities—not just encouragement—to stand on their own.

• Health and Social Care: Plans are underway for a regular Health Outreach that offers screenings, referrals, and basic health education. Small steps like these go a long way in improving lives.

• Unity and Faith: This period has shown how much we need peace and cooperation. We continue to engage community leaders, religious heads, and cultural groups to keep Ijasi united and forward-looking.

• Openness and Accountability: I believe leadership should be transparent. Our plans, progress, and even our challenges will always be shared with the people.

These plans are not just ideas on paper. They are structured programmes with clear responsibilities, budgets, and timelines. As soon as the new Awujale is installed and normalcy returns, we will begin visible projects with renewed energy.

The Sacred Duty Before Us

Choosing a new Awujale is not a competition—it is a sacred duty. The process demands wisdom, fairness, and respect for both law and tradition.

As Kingmakers, we are mindful that this decision is not about individuals or interests—it is about destiny and continuity. Our commitment is to handle this process with dignity, guided by our conscience, the Chiefs’ Law, and the collective good of Ijebuland.

We ask for your prayers—for clarity, for unity, and for God’s guidance. Leadership is not just about who wears the crown; it is about the sacred covenant between the throne and the people.

The Road Ahead

With the Kingmaking process commencing on 12 October 2025, our focus for the months ahead is clear:

• Keep our institutions steady and ensure a smooth transition.

• Start with quick-impact projects—cleaner streets, safer communities, better roads.

• Roll out the first batch of the Ijasi Skills & Enterprise Support Programme for our youth.

• Strengthen partnerships with Ogun State, local councils, and Ijebu groups at home and abroad.

• Continue to report progress openly and invite public feedback.

True progress must be seen, felt, and measured. That will remain our approach

A Personal Word

This first year has taught me many lessons. Leadership in Ijebuland is both a privilege and a test—it demands patience, service, and humility.

We have shared moments of joy and of loss. Through it all, I remain deeply committed to the path of service—to the peace, progress, and prosperity of our people.

May the Almighty grant us wisdom to choose well, courage to build right, and grace to serve faithfully.

May He guide the Kingmakers, bless the next Awujale, and prosper the people of Ijasi and all of Ijebuland.

Osin Ijebu a gbe dede eni o

Amen.

*Chief Tunde Odulaja is the Lapoekun of Ijebu-Ode