Haaland’s Hat trick Moves Norway Closer to World Cup

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Norway took a significant step towards qualifying for their first World Cup since 1998 with an emphatic 5-0 win against Israel.

Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz twice denied Manchester City forward Haaland from the penalty spot in the opening five minutes, saving initially and then stopping again when a retake was ordered for encroachment.

But the hosts did not have to wait long to take the lead, as Israeli midfielder Anan Khalaili headed into his own net from an Alexander Sorloth cross.

Haaland, Norway’s record scorer, doubled his side’s advantage with a neat right-footed finish.

It was the 10th game in a row for club and country in which Haaland has scored, and he has found the net in all but one of his 12 appearances for City and Norway this season.

Norway scored a comedic third one minute later when Peretz’s clearance rebounded into his own net off defender Idan Nachmias.

Haaland scored his second with a towering header, before completing his treble by nodding in Antonio Nusa’s cross at the back post.

The hat-trick – his sixth for Norway – takes Haaland’s tally to 51 goals in 46 appearances for his country.

Victory leaves Norway in a commanding position in Group I as they look to qualify for their first international tournament since 2000 and their first World Cup since 1998.

They have a nine-point lead over second-placed Italy, although Gennaro Gattuso’s side have two matches in hand.

Group winners qualify automatically for the 2026 finals, which take place in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Norway continue their campaign at home against Estonia on 13 November, before their final group match against Italy three days later.