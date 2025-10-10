Yetunde Salako: “Mission Possible” is Reminder Excellent Service is Achievable with Right Structures, People, and Technology  

In commemoration of the global observance of Customer Service Week, Yetunde Salako, an experienced customer experience professional, who leads Customer Service at 9PSB, Nigeria’s First Payment Service Bank harps on the fact that excellent service is achievable when organisations put the right structures, people and technology in place. Precious Ugwuzor brings excerpts:

Happy Customer Service Week! I am quite sure you have been following the stats from the relevant Customer Service groups. For example, the West African Association of Customer Service Professionals (WAACSP) recently reported that customer experience still ranks as “poor,” with an average customer satisfaction index of 67% in 2024. How do you think this perception affects the customer service industry, particularly in the digital payments space, and what steps can the industry take to improve overall customer experience?

This perception shows that customers expect more consistency, speed, and empathy from service providers. In the digital payments space, constant downtime, failed transactions and slow complaint resolution quickly erode trust. To improve, the industry must focus on proactive communication during service downtimes, stronger self-service options, faster resolution times, and data-driven insights to anticipate customer pain points before they escalate.

From your perspective as a customer experience leader, what broader message does the 2025 Customer Service Week theme, “Mission: Possible,” send to organizations and customers.

For me, “Mission: Possible” is a reminder that excellent service is achievable when organizations put the right structures, people, and technology in place. It is also a message to customers that we are committed to making their experiences better, come hell or high water.

What key trends do you foresee shaping the future of customer experience in Nigeria’s digital financial landscape?

Some of the key trends would be Increased adoption of AI-powered self-service tools. More personalized customer engagement driven by data. Stronger collaboration between fintech, banks, and regulators to ensure transparency. And particularly, a shift from reactive support to proactive engagement, where issues are solved before customers complain.

In its 2025 report, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) revealed it resolved over 9,000 consumer complaints and recovered ₦10 billion between March and August, with banking and fintech sectors accounting for more than 50% of the cases. In light of this, what proactive strategies should financial service providers adopt to reduce complaints and rebuild customer trust?

Providers must tighten customer education, improve complaint handling speed, and communicate clearly during issues. Building trust also requires transparency, acknowledging failures quickly and showing customers the steps being taken to fix them. For example, at 9PSB, we do this through structured escalation processes and direct collaboration with our compliance and operations teams to close complaints faster. Organizations also need to adopt self service complaints resolution processes which will reduce wait times.

What advice would you give to organizations trying to build a truly customer culture, especially in the evolving digital payments space? And is the ‘Customer-first’ lingua true in principle and in practice?

Building a customer centric or customer focused culture starts with leadership’s buy-in, if leaders don’t prioritize customers, employees won’t. It also requires embedding customer-focused metrics into performance reviews and decision-making. ‘Customer-first’ is real in principle, but in practice, it requires constant reinforcement, training, and the willingness to sometimes choose long-term trust over short-term gains.

How is 9PSB driving excellent customer service through its Customer Experience department?

At 9PSB, we are focused on proactive communication, reducing first response times, and building automation that makes support faster. We also drive excellence by training our teams continuously, using customer feedback to improve services, and collaborating closely with operations, technology, product and compliance to ensure smooth, secure experiences for our customers and partners.

How has your journey been as a Customer Experience Manager?

It has been both challenging and rewarding. I have had the opportunity to lead teams, introduce new processes, and improve key metrics like SLA adherence. It’s a role that has taught me resilience, empathy, and the power of data in decision-making.

What is your message to Corporates, MSMEs, and Customers during this year’s Customer Service Week?

To organizations: keep investing in customer experience, it is not an expense but a long-term growth driver. To MSMEs: Prioritize customer trust, because it is your most valuable asset.

To customers: We value your trust and feedback, and we are committed to turning every challenge into an opportunity to serve you better.