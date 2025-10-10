New Champion to Emerge in Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup

*As Ogbe-Ijoh G/S, Otokutu G/S earn final berths

For the third year running, a new winner is set to emerge in the 2025 Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup after two new schools, Ogbe-ijoh Grammar School Warri South West and Otokutu Grammar School, Ughelli South, secured their places in the final of this year’s tournament.

In one of the semifinals game played yesterday at Notre Dame College, Ozoro, Ogbe-Ijoh Grammar School Warri South West and Justice Peace & Success Academy, Aniocha South ended 2-2 with the game going dragging into shootouts. The pulsating penalty kicks saw Ogbe-Ijoh emerge winner as they won 5-4.

The second semifinal at the Government College, Ughelli between Urhobo College, Uvwie and Otokutu Grammar School, Ughelli South, was a straight forward result as Otokutu thrashed their opponents 3-0.

The final will take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, on Thursday, October 16, with the day starting with the third place game between Justice Peace & Success Academy and Urhobo College, Uvwie before the main event of the day.

Over 1000 secondary schools started the competition from the preliminary stage in September with the sole aim of dethroning the 2024 winner, Ugbomro Secondary School, Ugbomro, who defeated Umutu Mixed School, Umutu, 2-0 in the final.