  • Friday, 10th October, 2025

Kwara SWAN Congratulates  Legal Luminary, A .U  Mustapha on FIFA Appointment 

Sport | 1 second ago

Hammed Shittu  in Ilorin 

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Kwara State Chapter on Wednesday congratulated an Ilorin-born Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN).A.U. Mustapha on his recent appointment as a member of the FIFA Anti-Racism and Anti-Discrimination Committee.

In a congratulatory statement issued in Ilorin jointly signed by the Chairman of Kwara SWAN, Mr. Ismail Ayodeji, and the Assistant Secretary,  Mr. Sodiq Adebara, the association described Mustapha’s appointment as a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding contributions to sports governance, law, and administration both in Nigeria and across Africa.

The statement noted that Mustapha’s inclusion in the influential FIFA committee, which comprises 22 distinguished members from various countries, underscores his reputation for integrity, excellence, and professionalism in the global football community.

Kwara SWAN recalled that A.U. Mustapha has over three decades of experience in legal practice, serving in various key capacities such as President of the CAF Appeals Committee (2018–2023), and Chairman of the NFF Elections Committee (2010)  both of which were marked by transparency, fairness, and credibility.

The association further commended Mustapha for his personal contributions to sports development in the State, including funding the re-turfing of the Kwara State Stadium and equipping the Kwara State Football Association Secretariat, which reflect his enduring passion for grassroots sports growth.

The association expressed confidence that Mustapha’s wealth of experience and dedication will further strengthen FIFA’s global campaign against racism and discrimination, promoting fairness, equality, and inclusivity in world football.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.