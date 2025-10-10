  • Friday, 10th October, 2025

 Eagles Handlers Pray for Slips in Kigali, Durban for Nigeria to Benefit

Sport | 2 seconds ago

*Osimhen, Lookman lead Nigeria against Lesotho in Polokwane

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will need more than luck today as the penultimate matches of the Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series hold across three cities.

Given Nigeria’s precarious third placement in the Group C standing with three points adrift leaders Benin Republic and South Africa both on 14 points, focus of Super Eagles handlers will be in the other two centres in Durban and Kigali than Polokwane where the three-time African champions are meeting Lesotho’s Crocodiles.

Only a slip up of either Benin Republic or South Africa can guarantee Nigeria any hope of sneaking to the lone ticket on offer for direct qualification to the 2026 Mundial.  Rwanda are playing Benin’s Cheetahs in Kigali while Zimbabwe are playing home in Durban (South Africa) against Bafana Bafana. Wins for Nigeria in the last two games against Lesotho and Benin Republic do not guarantee progress to the top unless any of Benin or South Africa is defeated  today.

With spate of injuries making it impossible for the likes of Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Raphael Onyedika and Cyriel Dessers, Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, will be all smiles with the return of  Victor Osimhen (who missed the clash with the Bafana after sustaining an injury against Rwanda in Uyo days earlier), and the triumvirate that shone brightly at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations (the others being Ademola Lookman and Simon Moses) is intact for this big challenge.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is most likely to retain his place in goal, with Captain William Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi, Semi Ajayi, Zaidu Sanusi and Benjamin Frederick all in line for shirts in the defenceline, and Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi and Christantus Uche available for selection in midfield.

Osimhen, Lookman and Moses are top for the fore, but Chelle also has Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, Terem Moffi and Jerome Akor Adams all in good form.   

21 SUPER EAGLES TO BATTLE LESOTHO 

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Benjamin Fredericks (Dender FC, Belgium)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Christantus Uche (Crystal Palace, England)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Tolu Arokodare (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Jerome Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain)

RESULTS 

Burundi 0-1 Kenya

Botswana 1-0 Uganda

Liberia 3-1 Namibia

Malawi v E’Guinea (PP)

Mo’bique 1-2 Guinea

Somalia 0-3 Algeria

TODAY

Gambia v Gabon

Seychelles v I’Coast

S’Sudan v Senegal

Sudan v Mauritania 

Togo v DR Congo

Lesotho v Nigeria

Rwanda v Benin 

São Tomé v Tunisia

Zimbabwe v S’Africa

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.