 Eagles Handlers Pray for Slips in Kigali, Durban for Nigeria to Benefit

*Osimhen, Lookman lead Nigeria against Lesotho in Polokwane

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will need more than luck today as the penultimate matches of the Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series hold across three cities.

Given Nigeria’s precarious third placement in the Group C standing with three points adrift leaders Benin Republic and South Africa both on 14 points, focus of Super Eagles handlers will be in the other two centres in Durban and Kigali than Polokwane where the three-time African champions are meeting Lesotho’s Crocodiles.

Only a slip up of either Benin Republic or South Africa can guarantee Nigeria any hope of sneaking to the lone ticket on offer for direct qualification to the 2026 Mundial. Rwanda are playing Benin’s Cheetahs in Kigali while Zimbabwe are playing home in Durban (South Africa) against Bafana Bafana. Wins for Nigeria in the last two games against Lesotho and Benin Republic do not guarantee progress to the top unless any of Benin or South Africa is defeated today.

With spate of injuries making it impossible for the likes of Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Raphael Onyedika and Cyriel Dessers, Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, will be all smiles with the return of Victor Osimhen (who missed the clash with the Bafana after sustaining an injury against Rwanda in Uyo days earlier), and the triumvirate that shone brightly at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations (the others being Ademola Lookman and Simon Moses) is intact for this big challenge.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is most likely to retain his place in goal, with Captain William Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi, Semi Ajayi, Zaidu Sanusi and Benjamin Frederick all in line for shirts in the defenceline, and Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi and Christantus Uche available for selection in midfield.

Osimhen, Lookman and Moses are top for the fore, but Chelle also has Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, Terem Moffi and Jerome Akor Adams all in good form.

21 SUPER EAGLES TO BATTLE LESOTHO

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Benjamin Fredericks (Dender FC, Belgium)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Christantus Uche (Crystal Palace, England)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Tolu Arokodare (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Jerome Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain)

RESULTS

Burundi 0-1 Kenya

Botswana 1-0 Uganda

Liberia 3-1 Namibia

Malawi v E’Guinea (PP)

Mo’bique 1-2 Guinea

Somalia 0-3 Algeria

TODAY

Gambia v Gabon

Seychelles v I’Coast

S’Sudan v Senegal

Sudan v Mauritania

Togo v DR Congo

Lesotho v Nigeria

Rwanda v Benin

São Tomé v Tunisia

Zimbabwe v S’Africa