SCSP Lead Consultant, Antonia Beri to Speak at 10th Safety Engineering Int’l Conference

Omolabake Fasogbon



The Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers (NISafetyE) has confirmed Fire Safety and Risk Management expert, Antonia Beri, as a speaker at its 10th Safety Engineering International Conference and Annual General Meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The programme themed, ‘Fire Safety’, will be held between October 9 and 11, 2025, and provides a platform for engineers, policymakers and safety professionals to share emerging insights on fire prevention, emergency preparedness and innovative safety practices.

It will also feature technical sessions, case studies and networking opportunities for professionals across engineering, oil and gas, construction, aviation and manufacturing sectors.

Beri, who serves as Lead Consultant at Safety Consultants and Solutions Provider (SCSP), brings to the forum more than three decades of cross-continental experience in fire safety engineering, loss prevention and emergency response planning.

She will be speaking on ‘Aligning National Infrastructure Growth with Fire Safety Engineering Competence.’ Her presentation centres on the importance of integrating safety engineering expertise from the design stage of national infrastructure projects to ensure resilience, sustainability and context-driven safety standards.

Beri will speak alongside notable professionals, including former deputy governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Mr. Akeem Adetunji, and Dr. Martin Agbili.

Beri’s technical depth spans active and passive fire protection, explosion risk assessment, and life safety system design. Over the years, she has developed and implemented fire safety strategies for critical national projects, among which are Galaxy Backbone, National Theatre, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, and the Ilubirin Development Project.

Her portfolio also reflects extensive collaboration with leading multinational and Fortune 500 companies such as Total, Shell, Chevron, Addax Petroleum, Carrier, Johnson Controls, and 3M, where she led high-level safety audits, risk analysis, and consequence modelling in line with international codes.

Beyond her corporate credentials, Beri is a founding member of the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), where she helped shape fire safety policies and best practices.

She is also a passionate trainer and advocate for capacity development in the sector, leading the charge for homegrown expertise through initiatives such as NFPA West Africa (NFPAWA). Her impact has earned her several prestigious recognitions, including awards from Merck Pharmaceuticals and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE).

The conference is expected to further reinforce Nigeria’s safety culture and strengthen the competence framework for engineers and safety professionals working to secure the nation’s fast-growing infrastructure landscape.