DSS Warns Public Against Impostor

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a public alert warning Nigerians to beware of one Barry Donald, a dismissed staff of the Service, who is allegedly using the agency’s name to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

In a statement released on Thursday, the DSS disclosed that Donald has been involved in “unscrupulous activities,” including impersonation and fraudulent dealings under the guise of being a current officer of the Service.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby alerts members of the public of the activities of one Barry Donald, a dismissed staff. He is reportedly engaging in unscrupulous activities, including using the name of the Service to defraud unsuspecting members of the public,” the statement read.

The secret police urged citizens to refrain from having any dealings with the said individual and to verify any official communication directly with the Service.

“For requests, enquiries or complaints, the Service can be reached on 09088373515 or via email at dsspr@dss.gov.ng,” the DSS advised.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to upholding integrity and protecting Nigerians from fraudulent activities carried out in its name.

