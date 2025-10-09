Brazil Tops First Abia International Para Badminton Championship

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Nigeria was confined to the fourth position as the first Abia International Para Badminton Championship ended at the weekend with Brazil emerging the overall winner with seven gold, three silver, and five bronze medals.

India followed closely with six gold, five silver, and 14 bronze medals while Peru placed third by garnering six gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.

Other countries that participated at the sporting event include; Egypt, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Rwanda, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, DR Congo, Mauritius, and Mozambique.

The championship which involved 114 athletes from 13 nations marked a historic milestone for Nigeria and West Africa in the development of para sports.

Though Nigeria, the host nation, won three gold, four silver and nine bronze medals to stay on the fourth rung of the medals chart, some of her stars shone brightly at the championship involving 114 athletes from 13 nations.

Paralympic bronze medallist, Eniola Bolaji, who is ranked Number 2 globally in the SL3 category by the Para World Badminton Federation, overpowered Cameroon’s Danyele Mouafo 2–0 (21–7, 21–3) to take home the title.

In the Men’s Singles SL4, Nigeria’s Jeremiah Nnanna, who is Africa’s Number 1 in that category, defeated fellow Nigerian Yahaya Ayuba 2–0 (21–9, 21–8) to secure another gold medal for the country.

Mary Nathan also added to the medal haul by defeating Brazil’s Juscileia Silva 2–1 (5–21, 21–18, 21–17) to win gold in the Women’s Singles WH1 event. The athletes that earned Nigeria’s silver medals included Obinna Nwosu, Chinyere Okoro, Yahaya Ayuba, and Ijeoma Chukwuemeka.

Speaking at the closing ceremony at the International Conference Centre(ICC) Umuahia, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, congratulated the winners and all the participants, describing the event as “the first of its kind in Nigeria and West Africa”.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment of persons living with disabilities, adding that Abia would still host the championship next year.

“For us in Abia State, our mantra is inclusion, and that’s why we offered to host you. Any society that fails to embrace inclusion is not getting it right,” Otti said.

He encouraged the athletes to keep striving despite their physical challenges, citing the example of John Faulkner, a motivational speaker born without limbs, as an inspiration for perseverance.

Governor announced that Abia had been approved to host the second edition of the championship and pledged a $50,000 support package for participating countries, through the state’s Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Nwaobilor Ananaba, commended the governor for his vision, commitment to sports development.

He noted that the Abia chief executive made the para-badminton championship a success by providing world-class facilities, including Nigeria’s first wheelchair para-badminton mats and accessible transportation.

“Through Governor Otti’s leadership, Abia has shown that sports promote inclusion, unity, and development. As we close this historic first edition, we prepare for another – the All Africa Para Badminton Championship, beginning tomorrow.

“This proves that sports never stop and that Abia is fast becoming a hub for sports tourism and international excellence,” he said.

The Second Vice President and National Coordinator of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Mr. Ekeoma Samuel, lauded Governor Otti for hosting the first international para badminton event in West Africa.

All is now set for the All Africa Para Badminton Championship beginning from October 7 to 12 at the same venue, reinforcing Abia’s rising status as a destination for inclusive sports.