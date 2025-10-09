Anyaoku Mourns Christopher Kolade

Former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has mourned the death of Dr. Christopher Kolade, describing him as “an Iroko in the country’s limited forest of public servants with impeccable integrity.”

In a condolence message sent from London, Anyaoku lamented the passing of the revered diplomat, corporate leader, and statesman, noting that Nigeria has lost one of its most ethical and exemplary figures in both public service and the private sector.

“Christopher Kolade was a star leader in our country’s broadcasting service, a real guru in the private sector where, among other notable accomplishments, he guided as the Chief Executive Officer and later as Chairman the operations of such great company as Cadbury Nigeria Plc,” Anyaoku stated.

He also highlighted Kolade’s “remarkably enduring legacies,” including his service as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, a position through which he represented the nation with dignity and excellence.

Reflecting on their personal friendship, Anyaoku fondly recalled their light-hearted conversations about the three-week gap between their birthdays, which Kolade humorously used to assert “the privileges applicable to age seniority in our age-conscious society.”

Anyaoku prayed for divine comfort for Kolade’s widow, Beatrice, and the entire family. “I pray that The Almighty will grant Beatrice and the rest of his family the courage to bear the loss. And may his soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.