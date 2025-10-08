  • Tuesday, 7th October, 2025

Stanbic IBTC Kicks Off FUZE Talent Show 2025

Business | 1 minute ago

The Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has kicked off the fourth edition of its FUZE Talent Show 2025.

This year’s edition of the show, which celebrates creativity in music, dance, fashion, and technology,is themed: ‘The Ultimate Show’.

Speaking about the kick-off, the Chief Executive Officer, Stanbic IBTC Pension

Managers, Olumide Oyetan, said: “FUZE is that platform where young Nigerians can showcase their creativity and innovation, and where the public can witness first-hand the incredible potential within our nation. “We are proud to continue providing this stage for talent to shine.”

According to him, Stanbic IBTC, through FUZE, has continued to underline its commitment to youth empowerment, creativity, and entrepreneurship. 

According to him, the leading Pension Fund Managers does this by  providing a platform where contestants can display their skills to millions of viewers .

He added that the organisation reinforces its role in shaping opportunities beyond the financial sector.

“Viewers are encouraged to tune in every week to watch the contestants compete, connect with the judges, and take a step closer to the finale of Nigeria’s most inspiring talent showcase. Tune in and experience “The Ultimate Show” and be part of the journey as Nigeria’s brightest talents compete for greatness,” Oyetan stated.

