Terminally Ill Retired AVM Dies Onboard British Airways

•Aircraft makes emergency landing in Barcelona

•Crew battled to save his life

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





A retired Nigerian Air Vice Marshal (AVM) has reportedly died on board a British Airways flight to Abuja as the crew of the airline battled to save his life.

The plane carrying the deceased made an emergency landing at the El Prat Airport, Barcelona, as they struggled to resuscitate the ailing military officer.

The airline’s Regional Commercial Manager for Nigeria & Ghana, Mrs. Tutu Otuyalo, was reported to have confirmed the incident, saying that the deceased was terminally ill.

The flight, which departed London’s Heathrow Airport at 11 pm on Sunday, October 5, was scheduled to land in Abuja at 5 am on Monday but made an unexpected detour to Barcelona after the incident.

It was, however, gathered that the terminally ill retired AVM was being transported back to Abuja for further medication before his sudden demise.

British Airways had already apologised to traumatised passengers, even it disclosed that a new aircraft was to depart Barcelona for Abuja yesterday.

According to messages shared with the passengers, the airline apologised for the disruption and assured them that its Customer Care team would be available to assist with any questions or concerns.

“Passengers are advised to expect an email with more information and can reach out to the airline’s Live Chat feature for support.

“British Airways acknowledges the inconvenience and thanks passengers for their patience and understanding,” the airline told the affected passengers in a general message.

Azu Ishiekwene Releases New Book on Midlifers and Technology

Journalist, columnist and author, Azu Ishiekwene, has released a new book, entitled A Midlifer’s Guide to Content Creation and Profit.

The 10-chapter book focuses on how older adults can profitably interact with and expand their frontiers in the evolving new media landscape, particularly in light of the complex and promising developments of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

In a statement, Ishiekwene, fondly called Azu, said, “It shares insights with midlifers on the possibilities for rewarding their mental exertions handsomely, whether literary, artistic or acoustic talent, or the sheer capacity to curate and tell a good story from their experiences using new technologies.”

The book, published by Premium Times Books, is a sequel to “Writing for Media and Monetising It,” published in 2024, and is considered a practical and valuable text for young adults in the media and literary fields.

In the foreword, historian of African Studies and distinguished teaching professor in Humanities, Toyin Falola, said, “The book is a groundbreaking book that challenges the widespread belief, especially among the older generation (Gen X), that aspirations should diminish after the age of 50.”

The Publisher of Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi, said, “It’s another masterpiece from Azu, who is gaining new heights not only in the mastery of new media forms, but also in his capacity to share his insights in meaningful ways.”

As part of his interest in new media, Azu has also published a workbook on content monetisation, given several lectures, and co-authored a scholarly article with Prof. Farooq Kperogi, entitled “Light in a Digital Black Hole: Exploration of Emergent Artificial Intelligence Journalism in Nigeria,” published in the Journal of Applied Journalism and Media Studies.

His new book, A Midlifer’s Guide to Content Creation and Profit, can be accessed on www.azu.media and other global distribution platforms, the statement said.