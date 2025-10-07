South Rejected Tinubu in 2023, North and South Will Reject Him in 2027, Says Group

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement (GHSM), has declared that President Bola Tinubu, who was rejected by voters across Southern Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election, would face a nationwide rejection in 2027 from both the North and the South.

Reacting to a recent statement by the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the South West Coordinator of GHSM, Alhaji Abass Olaniyi, said APC’s usual arrogance and false sense of invincibility would once again lead to its downfall at the polls.

“In 2023, it was in this same manner that the Lagos APC dismissed opposition elements as ‘online politicians,’ only to lose the presidential election in Lagos to the very people they mocked.

“The APC not only lost the presidential election in Lagos State, Tinubu also lost across Southern Nigeria. He was merely rescued by the APC in Northern Nigeria, a base that has now completely evaporated,” Olaniyi added.

According to the movement, the northern bloc that supported Tinubu in 2023 has since “fractured beyond repairs” due to what it described as the catastrophic economic and security failures of his administration.

He criticised the APC economic management, accusing the party of presiding over a decade long collapse that “defies logic.”

His words: “For ten years under APC leadership, Nigeria’s economy has suffered a collapse that defies logic. The economy has shrunk by almost 50% within a decade, an economic disaster unprecedented in Nigerian history.

“Not even during military rule, nor in the civil war era, did the nation experience this depth of economic devastation.”

Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement said the APC administration has failed woefully in addressing insecurity, despite campaigning on the promise to end insurgency in the North East.

“Instead of improving security, its incompetence has expanded insecurity to the North West, North Central, South East, and even parts of the South West,” Abass said.