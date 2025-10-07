Ogunlesi Backs Tinubu’s Reforms as Adedeji Highlights Export-led Growth Path

Kayode Tokede

Chairman of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), Adebayo Ogunlesi has expressed strong confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, describing them as a solid foundation for renewed international investment in the country.

Ogunlesi, a Nigerian-born global investor made the remarks after a high-level meeting with the President at his Lagos residence where discussions centred on deepening private sector participation in key industries including energy, aviation, and ports.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Ogunlesi commended the administration’s economic direction, citing the removal of fuel subsidies, ongoing tax reforms, and the revival of the national refinery, which has commenced export of aviation fuel, as signs of genuine policy progress.

“We had an excellent meeting where we discussed strategies to put Nigeria front and centre for global investment. The President was very encouraging, and we exchanged valuable ideas on driving economic growth,” he said.

While declining to disclose specific investment figures, Ogunlesi confirmed that his firm is actively investing in Nigeria and evaluating new opportunities across multiple sectors.

“Watch this space. Nigeria may not yet be the most exciting investment destination, but that’s what we are working on,” he noted.

On areas of focus, Ogunlesi highlighted energy, gas, aviation, ports, and renewable energy, stressing that Nigeria’s vast gas reserves remain significantly underdeveloped. Drawing on his firm’s experience in LNG projects in Texas and Australia, he described Nigeria’s energy sector as “ripe for sustainable partnerships.”

Regarding aviation, Ogunlesi—famously known as “the man who bought Gatwick Airport”—signalled interest in developing local aviation infrastructure. He also admitted that one of his companies operates ports in Cotonou and Lomé, but none in Nigeria, a point the President humorously challenged him on.

“He forgave me but said, ‘You must bring port investment to Nigeria,’” Ogunlesi recounted with a smile.

Echoing similar sentiments, Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, noted that the administration’s fiscal and structural reforms are laying the groundwork for an export-led economy.

“We have done the fundamentals, and now it is time to deliver growth,” Adedeji said.