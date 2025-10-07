ISACA Celebrates World Community Day with Medical Outreach 

Esther Oluku

The world’s largest association of professionals in technology, ISACA, has celebrated the World Community Day, with free medical outreach in Lagos.

The event, which held at the weekend, brought together healthcare professionals and over 50 volunteers from the ISACA team offering free medical consultation and drugs to members of Shogunle community and its environs.

President, ISACA Lagos chapter, Mr Justus Osuji, explained that with October earmarked as cyber security awareness month globally, ISACA chapters around the world have chosen this year’s world community day to address healthcare in communities where it operates.

He stated that this choice was driven by the need to create positive impact beyond its niche and close gaps in healthcare access.

“Globally, October every year is cyber security awareness month and for us at ISACA, this week is our cyber security awareness week with today being World Community Day.

“We decided to do something that the whole community can benefit from. This is our own way of giving back to the society and also creating awareness not just in technology but in an area where the wider public may be having one challenge or the other, which is health,” he said.