InfraCredit Appoints Khoo as Independent Non-executive Director

InfraCredit, a ‘AAA’ rated specialized infrastructure credit guarantee institution has appointed Mr. Boo Hock Khoo to its Board of Directors as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Khoo is a recognised leader in development finance with nearly three decades of experience establishing and managing credit guarantee institutions that have strengthened local capital markets and expanded access to infrastructure finance across Asia and other emerging economies.

He is the Co-Founder and Chairman of the Development Guarantee Group (DGG), an institution that brings together global expertise to design and operate guarantee solutions that mobilise private capital for sustainable development. Through DGG, he helped establish the Green Guarantee Company (GGC), the world’s first solely climate focused financial guarantor.

Boo Hockcommented,“What an honor indeed to support InfraCredit’s continued progress as it is now the global leader in the renaissance of guarantors; recovering the use of guarantees for the developing world. Its success in Nigeria is an inspiration to many countries around the world.”

Speaking on Boo Hock’s appointment, Chairman, Board of Directors, InfraCredit, Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, stated: “I am delighted to welcome Mr. Khoo to our Board. As co-founder of the Development Guarantee Group and a pioneer of guarantor institutions across Asia and other emerging markets, he brings deep expertise in credit enhancement and market development.

His appointment strengthens InfraCredit’s mission to unlock long-term local currency financing for sustainable infrastructure and paves the way for meaningful sharing of experience and expertise across frontier markets that are seeking ways of mobilising domestic capital for economic development.”

Mr. Chinua Azubike, Chief Executive Officer of InfraCredit, noted: “With nearly three decades in finance spanning credit ratings, project advisory, and guarantee operations, with extensive expertise in credit enhancement and market development, Mr. Boo Hock Khoo brings firsthand expertise from Asia’s success stories to support InfraCredit’s growth.”.