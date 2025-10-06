Tinubu Celebrates Dele Alake at 69, Describes him as consummate strategist, outstanding journalist, accomplished public servant

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated his long-time ally and Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr Dele Alake, on his 69th birthday anniversary.

The President, in a statement issued on Monday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Alake as a dependable ally, a consummate strategist, an outstanding journalist, and an accomplished public servant whose commitment to national development and good governance has remained unwavering over the decades.

President Tinubu recalled his long years of friendship and partnership with the celebrant, noting his exceptional public communication and national development service.

The President commended the Minister’s ongoing efforts to reposition the Solid Minerals sector as a significant revenue earner for Nigeria through policy innovation, investment promotion, and integration of artisanal miners into the formal economy in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“On this special day, I pray that Almighty God will continue to bless Dele with good health, wisdom, and strength.

“He has remained a committed, loyal, and outstanding ally for several decades. His steadfastness and unyielding commitment to national development and progress stand him out as a patriot.

“I wish him a long life and more years of service to our nation and humanity”, President Tinubu said.