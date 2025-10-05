Showmax to Stream BBNaija Season 10 Finale Live

Vanessa Obioha

Showmax will stream live the grand finale of Big Brother Naija Season 10 on Sunday, October 5, giving audiences across Africa front-row access as a new winner emerges from the “10/10” edition of the reality show.

This season has been one of the most unpredictable in the show’s history, serving a mix of strategy, rivalry and romance that has kept fans glued for 10 weeks. From its dramatic double-launch opening to the final eviction night, the show unfolded like a soap opera with shifting alliances, tangled relationships and viral confrontations.

The journey began with 29 housemates whose personalities set the rhythm of life in Biggie’s house. Jason Jae, Koyin, Rooboy, Kuture and Imisi drove much of the narrative, dominating the Saturday night parties and sparking conflicts that trended beyond the house. Imisi’s resilience and fiery outbursts positioned her as a fan favourite, while Kaybobo became the resident cook, and Zita stood out for her blunt honesty and mischief.

Romantic subplots added to the drama. Dede and Kola’s on-again, off-again relationship kept viewers guessing, while Dede’s complicated dynamic with Koyin stirred speculation about a triangle. Koyin’s light bond with Isabella and the casual link between Sultana and Jason Jae further enriched the house’s entanglements.

The season also witnessed controversy. Faith, once regarded as calm and caring, turned into one of the most polarising housemates after clashes with Imisi. His eventual disqualification for a violent altercation with Sultana dramatically altered the road to the finale.

In a season filled with tension, lighter moments provided relief. Jason Jae, who entered as the first Head of House and will close the show as the last, watched as Isabella and Imisi were hilariously tasked with snail costumes. Biggie also delivered emotional reunions with loved ones after Koyin accepted a ₦4.5 million offer on behalf of the house.

For the first time, the finale will feature nine housemates battling for the prize: Dede, Imisi, Isabella, Jason Jae, Kaybobo, Kola, Koyin, Mensan and Sultana. Only one will emerge winner when the curtain falls on the landmark 10th season.