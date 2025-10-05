In a Situation Report, NCDC Confirms Killing of 168 Persons By Lassa Fever in 21 States, 106 LGAs

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed that Lassa fever has claimed 168 lives across 21 states in 2025.

In its situation report for epidemiological week 38, the agency revealed a total of 4,543 suspected cases, of which 897 were confirmed positive, with a case fatality rate of 18.7 per cent.

The NCDC noted that four states – Ondo, Edo, Taraba, and Bauchi- remain the epicentres of the outbreak, accounting for 67 per cent of all confirmed cases. Ondo State alone has recorded the highest burden, followed by Edo and Bauchi.

Other affected states include Ebonyi, Benue, Kogi, Gombe, Plateau, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Enugu, Delta, Anambra, Rivers, Borno, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The report also highlighted that most of the confirmed cases were among people aged 21 to 40, with both men and women affected.

The NCDC said this age group is the most socially and economically active, making them more exposed to the rodent-borne disease.

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rats.

Human-to-human transmission is also possible, especially in healthcare settings without proper infection prevention.

Cases typically peak during the dry season, from December to April, but infections have continued throughout the year. The NCDC has warned that without stronger community awareness and control measures, the disease will remain a persistent public health challenge.

Despite efforts, Nigeria’s current case fatality rate of 18.7 per cent remains above the national target of below 10 per cent. Some states, such as Taraba and Bauchi, recorded higher fatality rates compared to the national average.

The agency emphasised that early presentation at treatment centres significantly improves chances of survival, as ribavirin, an antiviral medicine, is more effective when administered promptly.

The NCDC said it continues to coordinate response efforts, including enhancing surveillance, expanding diagnostic capacity, and supporting treatment centres in high-burden states.

Community sensitisation campaigns are also ongoing to promote preventive practices such as proper food storage, environmental hygiene, and avoiding self-medication.

The agency further called for stronger collaboration among states, communities, and healthcare workers to curb the spread. It urged citizens to store food securely, cover household waste, and reduce contact with rodents, which are the main carriers of the virus.